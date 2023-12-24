Check Out Our EA FC TOTW 15 Predictions!

Who gets in?

After another blockbuster weekend of football, it's time once again to look at who may be included in EA FC 24's Team of the Week.

While some of the major leagues were enjoying a winter break, it was full steam ahead for the English Premier League, the Scottish Premiership, Italy's Serie A, and the Turkish Super Lig.

There were also some huge performances, most notably Dominic Solanke's match-winning hat trick for Bournemouth, completed with almost the last kick of the ball.

Aletico's Jan Oblak also kept a clean sheet despite his team going down to ten men, helping secure his side a massive three points against Sevilla and keeping Diego Simeone's team in the La Liga title race.

Check out all our predictions and when you can expect to unpack these cards below.

EA FC 24 TOTW 15 predictions

Eighteen players will be released as part of the TOTW 15 promo. When the team is officially revealed, we will update this page.



Here are our predictions:

Goalkeepers

Jan Oblak - Atletico Madrid

Defenders:

João Ferreira - Udinese

Emerson Royal - Tottenham

Gabriel Osho - Luton Town

Yann Aurel Bisseck - Inter

Midfielders

Sander Berge - Burnley

Kieran Dowell - Rangers

Mario Lemina - Wolves

Mattéo Guendouzi - Lazio

Luis Palma - Celtic

Lewis Ferguson - Bologna

Wingers

Mohammed Kudus - West Ham

Crysencio Summerville

- Leeds

Antonio Candreva - Salernitana

Strikers

Dominic Solanke - Bournemouth

Milan Djuric - Verona

Jordan Ayew - Crystal Palace

Denis Dragus - Gaziantep FK

When will TOTW 15 be available?

TOTW 15 will be released on Wednesday, 27 December, at 6 pm GMT.

The 18 chosen players will then be available in packs for one week until the next TOTW release on 3 January.

