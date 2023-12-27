FC 24: How to complete Icon Moore SBC - costs & solutions

A commanding CB for your UT.

The Ultimate Team has introduced a new legendary card, EA FC 24 Bobby Moore Winter Wildcards Icon SBC, which players can add to their squads. Unlike pack items, you can acquire this card by completing certain tasks that are part of the SBC.

To determine the potential cost of the challenge, you need to analyze all the tasks involved. This will help you decide whether or not you should attempt the challenge.

Below is a list of all the tasks that are part of the SBC along with their respective conditions.

EA FC 24 Bobby Moore - cheapest solutions

The EA FC 24 Bobby Moore Winter Wildcards Icon SBC consists of seven tasks, each with its own set of conditions. Although this challenge may be a bit challenging for beginners, you have enough time to complete all the tasks.

Task 1 - Born Legend

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Bronze

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - Rising Star

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Silver

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 3 - On a Loan

Player Level: Exactly Gold

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 4 - The Three Lions

# of players from England: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 5 - League Squad

# of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 6 - 87-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 87

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 7 - 87-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 87

# of players in the Squad: 11

You can complete the EA FC 24 Bobby Moore Winter Wildcards Icon SBC using 330,000 coins if you buy all the required fodder from the market. However, you can reduce the final price by using cards from your Ultimate Team collection, which will also help you save your coins for other purposes. You can earn more fodder by playing different game modes such as Squad Battles and Division Rivals.

Bobby Moore Stats

Once you have completed the challenge, you will unlock a 91-rated CB item with Anticipate+playstyle. Interestingly, this Winter Wildcards version has 99 Dribbling but lacks pace. Therefore, it could be the perfect option if you are looking for a CDM who typically wants to stay back at all times. However, this is a tricky card to use and is ideally meant for veterans of the game.

click to enlarge Bobby Moore stats

If you play EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, you will want to know how to complete Icon Hernandez SBC and how to complete winter wildcards Kai Havertz SBC. Also, here is how to get Del Piero SBC and how to complete Kevin Mbabu winter wildcards SBC.

For more articles like this, take a look at our EA Sports FC page.