FC 24: Pep's Legacy Evolutions Guide

Electronic Arts decided to give Ultimate Team players a fascinating Christmas gift this year with the Pep’s Legacy Evolution release. During the festive season, the EA Sports FC team have been dropping a combination of free and paid-for Evolutions that gamers can use to upgrade the attributes and overall ratings of players they manage.

The Pep’s Legacy Evolution is quite interesting in the sense that it’s use is restricted to LB cards in Ultimate Team. You can also apply it to players who have the left back slot as their secondary or alternate position. Therefore, any midfield or forward players, as well as defenders who don’t have left back as their primary or secondary role won’t be able to be upgraded with this Evolution.

Anyway, let’s focus our attention on the player requirements and unique challenges brought about by the Pep’s Legacy Evolution that’s just been unveiled.

Pep’s Legacy Evolutions guide

The theme behind this particular Evolution is to upgrade your left back position. Essentially, you send your LB cards to “Pep University” in order to receive a major boost in passing and dribbling stats, with the inclusion of weaker foot rating increments, skill move rating improvements and Tiki Taka and Incisive Pass+ Playstyles being an added bonus.

Just remember that once you’ve locked a card in an Evolution, you can’t reverse your decision. Considering the fact that this Evolution costs 75,000 FUT coins or 350 FC Points to obtain, you’ll want to properly analyse the player pre-requisites beforehand.

Player requirements

The left back card you choose to evolve has to meet the following set of criteria:

Positions – LB

Pace – max. 90

Physicality – max. 81

Dribbling – max. 86

PlayStyles – max. 8

PlayStyles+ – max. 0

Best players for the Pep’s Legacy Evolution

With a total of 75,443 players eligible for this Evolution, deciding on who to upgrade can be quite a challenge. But not to worry, as we’ve come up with two fantastic choices just for you!

Joao Cancelo (FC Barcelona – 86 OVR)

Cancelo is the standout choice for this Evolution, arguably because his versatility ensures he can play just as well on the opposite side of the pitch as a right back. Once you’ve managed to complete the evolution process with this card by ticking off all the challenges, you’ll have a beast of a player with ratings of 93 for passing and 89 for dribbling!

click to enlarge Credit: EA Sports FC

Álex Grimaldo (Bayer 04 Leverkusen – 84 OVR)

This guy has a wand of a left foot going by his performances this season in Germany’s Bundesliga, which makes him a fantastic choice for this Evolution. Once evolved, Grimaldo boasts superb ratings of 91 for passing, 89 for dribbling and 88 for pace, turning him into an even bigger offensive threat down the left-hand side of the pitch.

How to complete the Pep’s Legacy Evolution

Once you’ve settled on the players you’d like to upgrade, you just have to use them in game and complete various challenges to benefit from the attribute boosts, PlayStyle additions, skill move benefits and weaker foot rating improvements.

Here are the specific obstacles and subsequent rewards that lie ahead:

Level 1 challenges

Play 4 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in game

Assist 3 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro difficulty

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on min. Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in game

Level 1 rewards

Passing: +4

Shooting: +2

Dribbling: +2

Defending: +2

Overall: +2

Weaker Foot rating: +1 star

Level 2 challenges

Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in game

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on min. Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in game

Achieve 2 Clean Sheets in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in game

Level 2 rewards

Passing: +2

Shooting: +2

Dribbling: +3

Overall: +2

PlayStyle: Tiki Taka

Skill Moves rating: +1 star

Level 3 challenges

Score and Assist using your active EVO player in 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro

Assist 5 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro difficulty

Achieve 2 Clean Sheets in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in game

Level 3 rewards

Pace: +1

Passing: +2

Physicality: +2

Overall: +1

PlayStyle+: Incisive Pass

Weaker Foot rating: +1 star

Overall, with the Pep’s Legacy Evolution in play, you can transform your left back into a generational talent, which would be massively advantageous when it comes to your Ultimate Team match ups.

