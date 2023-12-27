EA Drop VAR Hint For FC 24 Successor

Having it in real life is bad enough!

Even though FC 24 has only been out for three months, people are already looking ahead to FC 25 and future titles, speculating what could change moving forward.

When you consider FC 24 was at the centre of a disappointing launch due to several bugs and gameplay issues, it's hard to blame them, especially now some players have ditched it altogether!

Although we're very much enjoying the FC 24 experience after recent Title Updates, the speculation got us thinking about what could feature in FC 25 too, and one of the Producers at EA may have already let something slip.

VAR coming to FC 25?

Although EA often came under criticism for not implementing enough changes and improvements to FIFA over the years, they've introduced certain features to make gameplay the most realistic yet.

From goal-line replays and vanishing referee spray, to five substitutions and manager press conferences, efforts have been made to ensure the game accurately reflects real life as much as possible.

The question now is, what will be the next feature to make its way into the game? Well, there's one obvious thing that instantly comes to mind, and FC 24 producer Samuel Rivera has hinted that it could be coming very soon.

Speaking to 3DJuegos LATAM earlier in the year, Rivera confirmed EA would like VAR in the game and that it's something we'll see implemented at some point.

Unlike previous interviews, Rivera appeared more open to the idea of VAR coming to EA FC this time around and even outlined how it might look, suggesting the mechanic is a work in progress or under serious consideration.

"Of course we would like to have the VAR . This is simply what I say and it is a very direct answer. As a video game, we know from the beginning if it was a foul or if it was not a foul, whether it was out of place or not it was out of place. So, until now, we have had other features that we have preferred to invest in than VAR. But of course it's still there, and it's something that you will definitely see at some point."

Rivera then dived into how and when the VAR feature could be enabled, explaining it would only work in modes such as Kick Off and Career Mode.

"I think it also depends on the game mode you're playing. If you are in something more realistic, in Career mode, it does make sense to have some mechanics there, around the VAR . If you're playing something competitive online, you just want to play, you want to keep going, so you don't necessarily want a VAR. But of course there are possibilities."

Would you like to see VAR in EA FC moving forward? Let us know!

