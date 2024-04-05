FC 24: Unleashing Potential Evolutions Guide

Golazo Team 2 is out now in FC 24 Ultimate Team and fans have lots of content to get stuck into over the weekend, with insane players in packs as well as new SBCs, Objectives, and Evolutions!

Talking of Evolutions, EA has dropped a brand-new one into Ultimate Team giving players the chance to upgrade any player they like to by a +1 OVR.

Although this isn't the most exciting Evolution this year, we still want to give you a guide on how to complete it, so let's check it out!

Unleashing Potential Evolutions Guide

EA has just dropped a brand-new Evolution into FC 24, allowing players to upgrade a card for FREE!

Evolutions have been a huge hit with FC 24 players since they debuted when the game was released, and each Ultimate Team now has its own unique style due to the different players people are evolving.

Together we will go through the player requirements for this EVO, provide you with three players we believe to be the best to evolve, and then give you all the challenges you have to complete and the rewards you will get for doing so!

So without further ado, let's take a look at the player requirements for the Unleashing Potential Evolution.

Player Requirements

Like all of the Evolutions in FC 24, you will need to evolve a player that meets the specific requirements set by EA, so not everyone in the game will fit into this category.

Whether you decide to pick a player from your favourite club or develop someone into an overpowered beast, you will need to ensure you pick your player wisely because once you do, you cannot change them.

Here are the requirements you need for the Unleashing Potential Evolution:

Overall: Max. 88

Unleashing Potential Evolutions Requirements

Best players for the Unleashing Potential Evolution

Here we will give you three options on who you can use in the Unleashing Potential Evolution, that will completely transform your team!

The player has to meet the requirements above, so unfortunately you will not be able to evolve the likes of Harry Kane and Vinicius Jr, for example. Let's see the three players we have chosen for this Evolution:

Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr - 88 OVR)

Our first pick for the Unleashing Potential Evolution is Cristiano Ronaldo and his brand-new Team of the Week card. By evolving CR7, you will be getting an 89-rated card with 86 pace, 92 shooting, 80 passing, and 86 dribbling, bringing him back to a rating closer to his peak.

Callum Hudson-Odoi (Nottingham Forest - 88 OVR)

Our next pick for the Unleashing Potential Evolution is the brand-new Player Moments Callum Hudson-Odoi, which can be redeemed via Squad Building Challenges in Ultimate Team. This card upgrades to an 89 OVR with some insane stats including, 93 pace, 91 shooting, 90 passing, 90 dribbling, and 82 physical!

Kaj Sierhuis (Fortuna Sittard - 88 OVR)

Our final suggestion for the Unleashing Potential Evolution is another new player, this time the Eredivisie POTM Kaj Sierhuis and his 88-rated card. Sierhuis looks insane, and with a very cheap SBC you can redeem him and stick him into this Evolution which will see him upgraded to an 89 OVR with 88 pace, 91 shooting, 82 passing, 90 dribbling, and an incredible 96 physical.

How to complete the Unleashing Potential Evolution

Now that you have decided on which player you would like to evolve, let's go through the challenges you need to complete for your player to upgrade by +1 OVRs.

Here's how to complete the Unleashing Potential Evolution:

Level 1 Challenges:

Play 2 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in game.

Win 1 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) match on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 1 Rewards:

Shooting: +1

Passing: +1

Dribbling: +1

Unleashing Potential Evolutions Level 1

Level 2 Challenges:

Play 3 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in game.

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 2 Rewards:

Pace: +1

Passing: +1

Dribbling: +1

Unleashing Potential Evolutions Level 2

Level 3 Challenges:

Play 4 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in game.

Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 3 Rewards:

Defending: +1

Physical: +1

Unleashing Potential Evolutions Level 3

There we have it, once you have completed all of the challenges for this EVO, your player will have evolved by +1 OVRs!

Will you be completing this Evolution? Let us know in the comments below!

Golazo Team 2 Out Now | How to complete Future Stars Icon Beckham SBC | TOTW 29 is Here | How to do the Bellingham Celebration in FC 24 | Spring Title Update Patch Notes | TOTS Predictions