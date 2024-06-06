How to Complete FC 24 Ultimate TOTS Upgrade SBC, Costs & Solutions

FC 24 Team of the Season has come to an end after several weeks of blue cards swarming Ultimate Team, and EA has just released the final SBC into the game mode.

Players can now try their luck one last time, with the Ultimate TOTS Upgrade SBC guaranteeing a Team of the Season player within the pack, so this could be the final chance to pack Kylian Mbappe!

Ultimate TOTS Upgrade SBC Cheapest Solution

EA has just released a new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team, allowing players to add a player from the Ultimate TOTS team to their squad for the final time before Team of the Season ends on June 7.

TOTS has provided some unreal content for the past month and a half, with players from all leagues receiving special blue cards for their performances throughout the season.

Ultimate TOTS Upgrade

This has seen the threshold for PlayStyles+ increase to three, and many cards possess 99-rated stats.

Superstars such as Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland, and more, all feature in the Ultimate Team of the Season squad, which means players have every chance of packing an elite player in this Ultimate TOTS Upgrade.

85-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

85-Rated Squad

Reward:

Small Gold Players Pack

86-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

86-Rated Squad

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

87-Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

Once everything needed for this Squad Building Challenge has been submitted, you can redeem the Ultimate TOTS Upgrade Pack for around 126K coins and hope to add an incredible new player to your Ultimate Team.

Which player did you get from the Ultimate TOTS Upgrade SBC? Let us know in the comments below.

