Leaked FC 24 Path to Glory Players Include Man City & Barcelona Duo

Several FC 24 Path to Glory players have been leaked as EA reportedly prepares to drop the promo into Ultimate Team alongside Greats of the Game.

Below, we'll take a look at all of the leaked stars and cover everything else surrounding Path to Glory content, so let's dive in!

Path to Glory Players Leaked

Reputable leakers @AsyFutTrader and @Fut_scoreboard have leaked some of the players set to feature in the Path to Glory Ultimate Team promo, which is centered around Euro 2024, Copa America, and the stars participating in both tournaments.

Further leaks suggest the promo will include an Upgrade Path which allows featured players to receive OVR upgrades should their respective nations meet certain requirements or reach specific stages of the Euros and Copa America.

Walker and Araujo are set to feature

Here are all of the Path to Glory players to have leaked so far:

Player Country Frenkie de Jong Netherlands Alphonso Davies Canada William Saliba France Kyle Walker England Julian Alvarez Argentina Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Georgia Marcel Sabitzer Austria Ronald Araujo Uruguay Federico Chiesa Italy Konrad Laimer Austria

These players will no doubt already have some amazing cards when they are released, but some of them could receive as many as four upgrades to their original OVR, in addition to an extra PlayStyle+, based on the leaked Upgrade Path as seen below.

Credit: @Fut_scoreboard Path to Glory Upgrade Path

While a release date for Path to Glory is yet to be confirmed, it's expected to drop alongside the Greats of the Game promo on Friday, June 7 at 10 am PST (1 pm ET / 6 pm BST).

The Greats of the Game promo is set to be very similar to Path to Glory, with the only significant difference being the inclusion of Icons and Heroes instead of current players.

