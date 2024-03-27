Ultimate Team Legends Retires From Football

End of an Era incoming?

27 Mar 2024 2:13 PM +00:00

The 15 years of Ultimate Team have been very kind to players of the game, with many meta players hitting the game mode each year, and the likes of Seydou Doumbia, Victor Ibarbo, and Alexander Esswein have managed to capture the hearts of many!

These cult heroes have become massively popular in the FIFA/FC community, and there is one star who has just hung up his boots in a career that has seen him become a fan favourite in Ultimate Team.

With that being said, we will take a look at the career of Ultimate Team legend Romain Alessandrini, and discuss whether EA will give the Frenchman a final send-off, much to the delight of Ultimate Team fans!

Alessandrini calls it a day

It's a sad day for Ultimate Team fans who have been playing the game for a long time, with a legend of the game mode announcing his retirement from football!

Romain Alessandrini has officially hung up his boots at the age of 34, after a great career where he played for some huge teams such as Rennes, Marseille, and LA Galaxy.

The French winger was famous for having many great cards in Ultimate Team including many FUTTIES, and TOTW cards, with LA Galaxy, and he always had a ridiculously pacey card, which was the reason he was used by many and became so beloved in the mode.

After spending a few years in China with Qingdao Huanghai and Shenzhen FC, Alessandrini has called time on his football career.

Fans are desperate that he is given the send-off he deserves, and are hoping for an End of an Era card to be added to Ultimate Team and made available via SBC as is the case with many stars that retire.

Alessandrini's final Ultimate Team card in this year's FC 24 game mode, is a 71 OVR silver item and if he receives one more special card in Ultimate Team, it will be one of the most completed SBCs this year.

Do you think EA should give Alessandrini an End of an Era special card? Let us know in the comments below!

