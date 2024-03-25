FC 24: Golazo Promo Up Next in Ultimate Team

Onto the next one!

25 Mar 2024 2:23 PM +00:00

Content in FC 24 Ultimate Team has been constant throughout the game cycle, with fans being treated to an abundance of promos, SBCs, Evolutions, and more, and this will continue until FC 25 releases towards the end of the year!

Ultimate Birthday has currently taken over Ultimate Team as EA celebrates the 15th birthday of their beloved game mode, but as we reach the final stages of the promo, we look ahead to what is next to be released into the game.

The next promo coming to Ultimate Team is expected to be called, Golazo, and we have all the information you need regarding what's next in FC 24 Ultimate Team!

There are just a few more days left of the Ultimate Birthday promo, which has seen some of the best players in FC 24 given insane new look cards in Ultimate Team!

That being said, with the end of a promo comes a new release, and Golazo is the next promo set to drop in Ultimate Team.

Golazo is expected to be released on Friday 29 March at 6 pm GMT, replacing the current Ultimate Birthday Team 2 squads.

Translating from Spanish to English, Golazo means 'great goal,' which could mean we will see players in this promo who have scored some of the best goals in football!

FC 24 Golazo Players

The card designs for this promo have been leaked and it is believed that the main protagonists of the promo will be Heroes and Icons.

click to enlarge Credit: AsyFutTrader, Fut_scoreboard, WetDesignFUT Golazo Leaked Card Designs

If that is the case, then this will be the first promo of FC 24 to strictly feature Heroes and Icons, and not any players who are still currently playing football.

This is a huge step for EA, and the power curve will likely shift once more!

With that in mind, let's take a look at five players we would like to see included in the Golazo promo!

Zinedine Zidane

Marco van Basten

Eric Cantona

Antonio Di Natale

Yaya Toure

We will continue to update this piece with all the latest Golazo information, in preparation for when the new promo drops into FC 24 Ultimate Team!

FC 25: Everything you need to know | TOTW 27 is Here | Ultimate Birthday Team 2 Out Now | How to do the Bellingham Celebration in FC 24 | Spring Title Update Patch Notes | Showdown Series SBCs

For more articles like this, take a look at our EA Sports FC page.