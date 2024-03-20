FC 24: TOTW 27 Out Now Ft. Lewandowski & Valverde

Another great lineup!

20 Mar 2024 6:00 PM +00:00

The graft never stops for dedicated Ultimate Team players, who will no doubt be enjoying the Ultimate Birthday promo and the content that has dropped alongside it.

However, the focus will now turn to Team of the Week 27, which has just gone live in Ultimate Team as 18 new informs are released into packs in recognition of their standout performances over another entertaining week of football action.

Below, we will go through everything you need to know about TOTW 27, including all featured players and their official stats, so let's take a look at who you could be adding to your squad!

TOTW 27 Out Now

TOTW 27 is here after it was released into FC 24 Ultimate Team on 20 March at 6 pm GMT, giving players the chance to take a short break from Ultimate Birthday and pack some of the latest informs.

Those included in this week's drop will be available in packs for seven days until TOTW 28 takes over and replaces them, so if a specific TOTW 27 player is on your radar, the clock is now ticking.

click to enlarge + 5 TOTW 27

After EA increased the minimum rating threshold of TOTW items by +2, all players are rated no lower than 85 OVR. Additionally, the three featured players of each TOTW now come with two PlayStyles+ on their cards, and we have highlighted this by putting a symbol next to their name on the list below.

It's a given that certain players will always possess better stats than others, but the new rating threshold and additional PlayStyle+ means you are guaranteed to pack a great card no matter what!

TOTW 27 Players

As we see with every TOTW, there are 18 new players available in Ultimate Team packs, all of whom are tasked with maintaining the high bar set by their predecessors, including Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland, Vinicius Jr, and Harry Kane.

Stars from La Liga, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, and more all feature in TOTW 27, but there are a few particular cards that stand out from the rest with some incredible ratings!

We will highlight three of the highest-rated players in TOTW 27, before listing the rest of the inclusions in positional order.

Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona - 92 OVR)

It was anticipated that Barcelona would be in for a tricky night as they took on fellow Champions League Quarter Finalists Atletico Madrid, but Robert Lewandowski ensured that was not the case. One goal and two assists from the experienced Poland striker meant all three points returned to Barcelona after a comfortable 3-0 win, and sees him rewarded with a 92-rated TOTW card.

click to enlarge + 5 TOTW Lewandowski

Federico Valverde (Real Madrid - 90 OVR)

League leaders Real Madrid also continued their fine run of form at Osasuna over the weekend, and although Vinicius Junior scored twice, it's his teammate Federico Valverde who makes TOTW 27 with a 90-rated card. The Uruguayan midfielder assisted three of the four Real goals as Carlo Ancelotti's side came out 4-2 winners to move eight points clear at the top of La Liga.

click to enlarge + 5 TOTW Valverde

Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich - 88 OVR)

Following on from their emphatic 8-1 win over Mainz, Bayern Munich hit five past Darmstadt, with Jamal Musiala the star of the show. Racking up two goals and one assist, the 21-year-old German International played a key role in yet another convincing win for Thomas Tuchel and comes away with an impressive 88-rated TOTW item as a result.

click to enlarge + 5 TOTW Musiala

Here are the rest of the players included in TOTW 27:

Goalkeepers:

Wladimiro Falcone (Lecce - 85 OVR)

Defenders:

David Raum (RB Leipzig - 87 OVR) *

Adrien Truffert (Rennes - 85 OVR)

Yukinari Sugawara (AZ Alkmaar - 85 OVR)

Antonio Raillo (Mallorca - 85 OVR)

Noe Dussenne (Lausanne-Sport - 85 OVR)

Midfielders:

Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain - 88 OVR) *

Vanessa DiBernardo (Kansas City Current - 86 OVR)

Fred (Fenerbahce - 86 OVR)

Antoine Semenyo (AFC Bournemouth - 85 OVR)

Omari Hutchinson (Ipswich Town - 85 OVR)

Sjoeke Nusken (Chelsea - 85 OVR)

Forwards:

Duvan Zapata (Torino - 88 OVR) *

Viktor Gyokeres (Sporting CP - 87 OVR)

Gio Queiroz (Madrid CFF - 85 OVR)

click to enlarge + 5 TOTW 27

Who are you hoping to pack from TOTW 27? Let us know in the comments below!

