FC 24: Ultimate Birthday Team 2 Out Now

22 Mar 2024 6:00 PM +00:00

It's been a special week in FC 24 Ultimate Team as the popular online game mode celebrates its 15th birthday with the help of a unique promo, and the party's not stopping just yet!

Ultimate Birthday went live in Ultimate Team last week to kick things off in style, with promo-related SBCs, Objectives, and Evolutions dropping every day since for players to enjoy.

As we've seen during previous promos, EA is releasing two teams as part of Ultimate Birthday, and the highly-anticipated Team 2 has arrived following the release of Team 1.

Ultimate Birthday Team 2 Out Now

Ultimate Birthday Team 2 is available now after it was released into FC 24 Ultimate Team on 22 March at 6 pm GMT, and two new separate teams full of current players and Icons follow in the footsteps of Team 1, which dropped last week.

Just as we saw during the Future Stars promo and with Ultimate Birthday so far, an incredible selection of current players have their own team alongside some amazing Icons, both of which are out now in packs.

In addition to their insane ratings and stats, EA has given all included players Five-Star Skill Moves and/or a Five-Star Weak Foot to hand them and your team an extra boost on the pitch. In some cases, certain players will have two cards, one with Five-Star Skill Moves and the other with a Five-Star Weak Foot.

With that said, let's dive in and take a look at the players featured in Ultimate Birthday Team 2, including current and Icons!

Ultimate Birthday Team 2 Players

As the saying goes, save the best till last, and although Team 1 was fantastic in its own right, EA may have done just that with Team 2.

The likes of Lionel Messi, Kevin De Bruyne, Ruud Gullit, and Thierry Henry all set a very high bar when Team 1 landed last week, but Team 2 will no doubt give them a run for their money.

First, we'll check out all of the current players who have just been added to Team 2 in ratings order, before turning our attention to the new Icons further down.

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool - 94 OVR - 5* SM & 5* WF )

) Sadio Mane (Al Nassr - 93 OVR - 5* SM & 5* WF )

) Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona - 93 OVR - 5* WF )

) Phil Foden (Manchester City - 92 OVR - 5* WF )

) Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich - 92 OVR - 5* SM & 5* WF )

) Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund - 91 OVR - 5* SM )

) Mykhailo Mudryk (Chelsea - 91 OVR - 5* SM & 5* WF )

) Mapi Leon (Barcelona - 90 OVR - 5* WF )

) Eder Militao (Real Madrid - 90 OVR - 5* SM )

) Jonathan David (Lille - 90 OVR - 5* SM )

) Grace Geyoro (PSG - 90 OVR - 5* SM & 5* WF )

) Mallory Swanson (Chicago Red Stars - 90 OVR - 5* SM )

) Jordi Alba (Inter Miami - 89 OVR - 5* SM )

) Arnaut Danjuma (Everton - 89 OVR - 5* WF )

) Tajon Buchanan (Inter Milan - 88 OVR - 5* SM )

) Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Lyon - 88 OVR - 5* SM & 5* WF )

) Tijjani Reijnders (AC Milan - 88 OVR - 5* SM )

) Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli - 88 OVR - 5* SM )

) Amaiur Sarriegi (Real Sociedad - 88 OVR - 5* SM )

) Florian Kainz (Koln - 87 OVR - 5* SM)

SM = Skill Moves

WF = Weak Foot

Ultimate Birthday Icons Team 2

Now it's time to look at the Ultimate Birthday Icons who feature in Team 2, and as expected, they certainly don't disappoint.

A 93 OVR Carlos Alberto was one of the highest-rated from Team 1, but now he has been joined by another Brazilian legend who possesses a phenomenal card of his own.

Again, some of the Icons also come with two separate versions, which we have highlighted with the & symbol below.

Pele (97 OVR - 5* WF )

) Camille Abily (94 OVR - 5* SM & 5* WF )

) Hristo Stoichkov (94 OVR - 5* SM, 5* WF )

) Andrea Pirlo (94 OVR - 5* WF )

) Raul (93 OVR - 5* SM, 5* WF )

) Ian Wright (92 OVR - 5* SM & 5* WF )

) Javier Zanetti (92 OVR - 5* SM & 5* WF )

) Alessandro Nesta (92 OVR - 5* WF )

) Robert Pires (90 OVR - 5* SM & 5* WF)

And there we have it, all of the players and Icons featured in Team 2 of the Ultimate Birthday promo!

Who are you hoping to pack from these incredible teams? Let us know in the comments below.

