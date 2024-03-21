The Ultimate Birthday Party Continues Tomorrow

Celebrations continue!

21 Mar 2024 9:43 AM +00:00

Ultimate Birthday has swamped FC 24 Ultimate Team after the past week, with tons of content being thrown at players including insane squads in packs, mouth-watering SBCs, Objectives, and the odd Evolution, and the party is set to continue!

Team 2 of the Ultimate Birthday promo is set to be released tomorrow, with another squad of current players and Icons coming to Ultimate Team, and this time it could be even better!

We will cover everything about Ultimate Birthday Team 2 in this piece, including the latest news, leaks, and information regarding which players will feature, as well as the release date and how to get your hands on any players from the second team, so let's check it out!

Ultimate Birthday Team 2 is around the corner and is expected to be released into Ultimate Team on Friday, 22 March at 6 pm GMT.

EA announced Team 1 of the promo to the public at around noon on 15 March, so FC 24 players had six hours to know the team before it was released into packs, and this could happen again with Team 2.

click to enlarge Ultimate Birthday Team 1

Team 1 also featured 25 player items, with 19 players being given cards, and six of them having two versions, one with five-star skill moves, and the other with a five-star weak foot, and we can expect similar when Team 2 releases.

Ultimate Birthday Team 2 players

Leaks regarding Ultimate Birthday Team 2 have been scarce so far this week, and we are yet to receive any information regarding who is likely to feature, however, with that being said, we have conjured a list of 10 players that we would like to see included in the second team of the Ultimate Birthday promo, as celebrations continue.

Here are 10 players we would like to see in Ultimate Birthday Team 2:

Kylian Mbappe (PSG)

Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Micky van de Ven (Tottenham)

Mapi Leon (Barcelona)

Victor Osimhen (Napoli)

Jordan Pickford (Everton)

Guro Reiten (Chelsea)

Riyad Mahrez (Al Ahli)

Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund)

Rafa Silva (SL Benfica)

We will continue to update this page with the latest Ultimate Birthday Team 2 information.

Which players would you like to see included in the latest promo? Let us know in the comments below.

Ultimate Birthday Icons Out Now | TOTW 27 is Here | Ultimate Birthday Team 1 Confirmed | Spring Title Update Patch Notes | Showdown Series SBCs | Exclusive: FC 25 takes aim at new features ahead of FIFA 2K clash

For more articles like this, take a look at our EA Sports FC page.