FC 24: How to complete Ultimate Birthday Icon Zambrotta SBC - Costs & Solutions

FC 24 Ultimate Team has been blessed with some incredible promos in recent months, but now it's time to start looking ahead to one of the best, TOTS.

With the main Team of the Season event anticipated to arrive in the coming weeks, EA has released the TOTS Warm Up Series to get players prepared for what's to come.

Alongside the TOTS Warm Up Series which is now live in Ultimate Team, a new Ultimate Birthday Icon Gianluca Zambrotta SBC has just landed, and we'll show you how to complete it so you can add him to your squad!

Ultimate Birthday Icon Zambrotta SBC cheapest solutions

Replacing Golazo in FC 24 Ultimate Team is the TOTS Warm Up Series, and a brand-new Squad Building Challenge has arrived with it.

EA has brought back Ultimate Birthday Icon Gianluca Zambrotta and made him attainable through an SBC for all players to complete.

Ultimate Birthday Icon Zambrotta

Icon Gianluca Zambrotta is 91-rated, and the former Italian right-back comes with some insane stats to match, including 92 pace, 85 passing, 87 dribbling, 89 defending, and 87 physical.

The defender also has the Anticipate and Relentless PlayStyles+, as well as five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot, making him a complete player.

Now that you have familiarised yourself with the type of player you will be getting, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions to complete the Ultimate Birthday Icon Gianluca Zambrotta SBC.

Born Legend

Requirements:

Rare Players: Exactly 11

Player Quality: Exactly Bronze

Squad:

Born Legend

Reward:

Small Silver Players Pack

Rising Star

Requirements:

Rare Players: Exactly 11

Player Quality: Exactly Silver

Squad:

Rising Star

Reward:

Three Common Gold Players Pack

On a Loan

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 82

Squad:

On a Loan

Reward:

Ultimate Birthday Icon Gianluca Zambrotta 5-Match Loan

Faithful Soldier

Requirements:

Milan Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

Faithful Soldier

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

Bianconeri

Requirements:

Juventus Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Bianconeri

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

Squadra Azzurra

Requirements:

Italy Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Squadra Azzurra

Reward:

Small Prime Gold Players Pack

League Finesse

Requirements:

Serie A TIM Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

League Finesse

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

League Legend

Requirements:

LALIGA EA SPORTS Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

League Legend

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

89 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

89 Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

89 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

89 Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

Once you have submitted all of the required squads for this SBC, you will be able to add Ultimate Birthday Icon Gianluca Zambrotta to your Ultimate Team for around 703K coins.

Will you be completing this SBC? Let us know in the comments below!

TOTS Warm Up Series Includes Best Of TOTW | TOTW 30 Out Now | How to complete Golazo Hero Nakata SBC | How to do the Bellingham Celebration in FC 24 | Title Update 12 Out Now | TOTS Predictions