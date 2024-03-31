FC 24: How to complete Mia Hamm Icon SBC - Costs & Solutions

A fantastic card!

31 Mar 2024 8:34 PM +00:00

The FC 24 Ultimate Team now features the Mia Hamm Icon SBC. This marks the first occasion where Hamm has been honored with a dedicated SBC in this year's game.

However, acquiring the card will prove to be a challenging endeavor as players must successfully complete 16 distinct tasks.

This year, we aim to monitor all SBCs during the season by offering details on how to fulfill them, the rewards available, and potential solutions. Now, let’s take a look at how to complete the Mia Hamm Icon SBC.

Mia Hamm Icon SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA recently released the latest Icon SBC in FC 24 Ultimate Team, featuring the American legend Mia Hamm.

Hamm's Icon card boasts a rating of 93, with impressive stats such as 94 finishing, 94 shot power, 93 long shots, and 93 acceleration.

Additionally, the striker comes with a Power Shot PlayStyle+. Given this detailed information about the player you are considering adding to your Ultimate Team, it is now essential to investigate the most budget-friendly strategies to complete the Mia Hamm Icon SBC.

Born Legend

Requirements:

Exchange a Squad featuring 11 Rare Bronze Players

Squad:

click to enlarge + 8 Born Legend

Reward:

Small Silver Players Pack

Rising Star

Requirements:

Exchange a Squad featuring 11 Rare Silver Players

Squad:

click to enlarge + 8 Credit: EasySBC Rising Star

Reward:

Three Common Gold Players Pack

On a Loan

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

click to enlarge + 8 Credit: Easy SBC On a Loan

Reward:

5-Match Loan Icon version of Mia Hamm

87-Rated Squad (x2)

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

click to enlarge + 8 Credit: EasySBC 87-Rated Squad

Reward:

Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

Top Notch

Requirements:

Min. 1 Players Team of the Week

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

click to enlarge + 8 Credit: EasySBC Top Notch

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

88-Rated Squad (x4)

Requirements:

Premium Gold Players Pack

Squad:

click to enlarge + 8 Credit: EasySBC 88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

89-Rated Squad (x4)

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

click to enlarge + 8 Credit: EasySBC 89-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

90-Rated Squad (x2)

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 90

Squad:

click to enlarge + 8 Credit: EasySBC 90-Rated Squad

Reward:

Mega Pack

Once you have successfully submitted the required squad for this SBC, you will be able to obtain the Mia Hamm Icon for your Ultimate Team at an estimated cost of 2.2M coins.

Do you have any intentions of completing this SBC? Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section below!

