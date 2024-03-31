FC 24: How to complete Mia Hamm Icon SBC - Costs & Solutions

The FC 24 Ultimate Team now features the Mia Hamm Icon SBC. This marks the first occasion where Hamm has been honored with a dedicated SBC in this year's game.
However, acquiring the card will prove to be a challenging endeavor as players must successfully complete 16 distinct tasks.
This year, we aim to monitor all SBCs during the season by offering details on how to fulfill them, the rewards available, and potential solutions. Now, let’s take a look at how to complete the Mia Hamm Icon SBC.
Mia Hamm Icon SBC Cheapest Solutions
EA recently released the latest Icon SBC in FC 24 Ultimate Team, featuring the American legend Mia Hamm.
Hamm's Icon card boasts a rating of 93, with impressive stats such as 94 finishing, 94 shot power, 93 long shots, and 93 acceleration.
Additionally, the striker comes with a Power Shot PlayStyle+. Given this detailed information about the player you are considering adding to your Ultimate Team, it is now essential to investigate the most budget-friendly strategies to complete the Mia Hamm Icon SBC.
Born Legend
Requirements:
- Exchange a Squad featuring 11 Rare Bronze Players
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Silver Players Pack
Rising Star
Requirements:
- Exchange a Squad featuring 11 Rare Silver Players
Squad:
Reward:
- Three Common Gold Players Pack
On a Loan
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 84
Squad:
Reward:
- 5-Match Loan Icon version of Mia Hamm
87-Rated Squad (x2)
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Prime Electrum Players Pack
Top Notch
Requirements:
- Min. 1 Players Team of the Week
- Team Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Mixed Players Pack
88-Rated Squad (x4)
Requirements:
- Premium Gold Players Pack
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Gold Players Pack
89-Rated Squad (x4)
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 89
Squad:
Reward:
- Rare Electrum Players Pack
90-Rated Squad (x2)
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 90
Squad:
Reward:
- Mega Pack
Once you have successfully submitted the required squad for this SBC, you will be able to obtain the Mia Hamm Icon for your Ultimate Team at an estimated cost of 2.2M coins.
Do you have any intentions of completing this SBC? Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section below!
