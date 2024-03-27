FC 24: TOTW 28 Out Now Ft. Barcelona & Real Madrid Stars

A new Team of the Week is here!

27 Mar 2024 6:00 PM +00:00

Celebrations have entered a second consecutive week in FC 24 Ultimate Team, with the Ultimate Birthday promo still going strong as part of the game mode's 15th anniversary.

Players will no doubt be switching their focus temporarily, however, with Team of the Week 28 now live in Ultimate Team as 18 new informs are released into packs in recognition of their standout performances over the international break.

Below, we will go through everything you need to know about TOTW 28, including all featured players and their official stats, so let's dive in and take a look at who is included.

TOTW 28 Out Now

TOTW 28 is here after it was released into FC 24 Ultimate Team on 27 March at 6 pm GMT, giving players the chance to take another short break from Ultimate Birthday and pack some of the latest informs.

Those included in this week's drop will be available in packs for seven days until TOTW 29 takes over and replaces them, so if a specific TOTW 28 player has attracted your interest, the clock is now ticking.

click to enlarge + 4 TOTW 28

After EA increased the minimum rating threshold of TOTW items by +2, all players are rated no lower than 85 OVR. Additionally, the three featured players of each TOTW now come with two PlayStyles+ on their cards, and we have highlighted this by putting a symbol next to their name on the list below.

It's a given that certain players will always possess better stats than others, but the new rating threshold and additional PlayStyle+ means you are guaranteed to pack a great card no matter what!

TOTW 28 Players

As we see with every TOTW, there are 18 new players available in Ultimate Team packs, all of whom have been upgraded based on their performances over the past week.

With the international break now coming to an end, TOTW 28 may not initially seem as strong compared to previous weeks, but there are still some great names included.

Players from the Premier League, La Liga and more all feature in TOTW 28, but there is a particular Barcelona Women's star that stands out from the rest with an incredible rating!

We will now highlight three of the highest-rated players in TOTW 28, before listing the rest of the inclusions in positional order.

Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona - 92 OVR)

As the Men reported for international duty, the Women's focus remained on club football, and there was a top-of-the-table clash in Liga F. League leaders Barcelona secured a 3-0 win over second-placed Real Madrid, with 2023 Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmati scoring one goal and providing another to secure a 92-rated TOTW card.

click to enlarge + 4 Aitana Bonmati

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United - 90 OVR)

Portugal may not have ended the international break on a positive, but they certainly started it in fashion. One goal and one assist from Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes during a 5-2 win over Sweden sees the midfielder receive a 90-rated TOTW item, with some great stats including 88 shooting, and 92 passing!

click to enlarge + 4 Bruno Fernandes

Toni Kroos (Real Madrid - 88 OVR)

It was a good international break for Germany, and for Toni Kroos, in particular, who provided two assists across both fixtures. One came in an impressive 2-0 win over France, whilst the other came against the Netherlands, who were defeated 2-1. As a result, the Real Madrid man has been given an 88-rated TOTW card.

click to enlarge + 4 Toni Kroos

Here are the rest of the players included in TOTW 28:

Goalkeepers:

Kinga Szemik (Stade Reims - 85 OVR)

Defenders:

Cristian Romero (Tottenham - 87 OVR)

Daniel Munoz (Crystal Palace - 87 OVR)*

Kostas Tsimikas (Liverpool - 85 OVR)

Maria Estella (Tenerife - 85 OVR)

Midfielders:

Giovanni Reyna (Nottingham Forest - 87 OVR)*

Jenny Hipp (RB Leipzig - 85 OVR)

David Brooks (Southampton - 85 OVR)

Forwards:

Amel Majri (Lyon - 87 OVR)

Jess Park (Manchester City - 87 OVR)*

Albert Gudmundsson (Genoa - 85 OVR)

Mateo Retegui (Genoa - 85 OVR)

Roman Yaremchuk (Valencia - 85 OVR)

Dante Vanzeir (New York Red Bulls - 85 OVR)

Oday Dabbagh (Sporting Charleroi - 85 OVR)

Who would you like to pack from Team of the Week 28? Let us know in the comments below!

