EA Drop MAJOR Hint For FC 25 Cover Star

Who will it be?

27 Mar 2024 2:20 PM +00:00

The FC 25 rumour mill has gone into overdrive recently, with initial details on EA's next title starting to emerge.

The FC 24 successor is expected to launch later this year and will follow in the footsteps of the first instalment of the EA FC franchise, which has often come under scrutiny due to several gameplay issues.

Six months on from its release, however, attention is slowly beginning to shift towards the next game, and EA may have just dropped a significant hint when it comes to the FC 25 cover star.

EA hints at FC 25 cover star

EA senior marketing director, James Salmon, has hinted that a familiar face will be on the FC 25 cover after explaining the strategy that goes into the selection process.

Speaking on the Footballco Business Podcast, Salmon explained how current cover star Erling Haaland "represents the future of football" and embodies the values that FC 24 stands for.

click to enlarge + 2 Erling Haaland

Salmon went on to reveal that research showed three particular things were of paramount importance to fans of the EA FC franchise: authenticity, innovation, and purpose.

"Authenticity is all of that IP that fans have known to expect to be in our ecosystem. The 19,000 players, 700 clubs, 30-plus leagues and federations all of that licensing prowess would exist within our ecosystem. The cover is one demonstration of that. Haaland is on the cover on a UEFA Champions League match night wearing a Manchester City kit."

Whilst nothing definitive can be taken away from Salmon's quotes, they do hint towards Haaland or someone like Jude Bellingham becoming the cover star for FC 25.

Bellingham is one of the most talented young footballers in the world right now and represents one of the biggest clubs in Real Madrid. Additionally, his celebration has gone viral and was even added to FC 24 via a recent update, so EA will be aware of just how popular he is.

click to enlarge + 2 Jude Bellingham celebration

Who do you want to see on the front cover of FC 25? Let us know in the comments below!

Golazo Promo Up Next in Ultimate Team | TOTW 27 is Here | Ultimate Birthday Team 2 Out Now | How to do the Bellingham Celebration in FC 24 | Spring Title Update Patch Notes | Showdown Series SBCs

For more articles like this, take a look at our EA Sports FC page.