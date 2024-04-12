FC 24 TOTS Warmup Leaks With AMAZING Players

EA has kept fans waiting this week with little news of the new promo dropping into FC 24 Ultimate Team, as fans countdown to the start of Team of the Season.

Despite no actual news coming from developers, there have been leaks to what may be released into Ultimate Team tonight, and TOTS season looks as if it's about to begin!

We will discuss these leaks in full, with some amazing players set to return to Ultimate Team this evening, so let's check them out.

TOTS Warmup leaked

Friday's mean one thing for FC 24 Ultimate Team players, with a new promo set to drop this evening, fans have been speculating what could be next in the beloved Ultimate Team game mode.

Whilst news has been scarce on the upcoming promos with Team of the Season in touching distance, reliable leaker @fut_camp has shared some leaked information about what is expected tonight in Ultimate Team.

The TOTS Warmup is rumoured to begin tonight, 12 April at 6 pm BST, with the reported return of some Team of the Week Players in packs.

It is believed that these inform players will be re-added into the game mode, with some familiar exciting faces set to return to packs, giving players another chance to add them to their Ultimate Team.

There have been five names leaked to feature in tonight's TOTS Warmup promo, all of whom are outstanding individuals.

The players leaked to feature in the TOTS Warmup are:

Kylian Mbappe

Aitana Bonmati

Vinicius Jr

Victor Osimhen

Rafael Leao

These names are a fantastic indication of what we could be getting in Ultimate Team tonight if leaks are true, and there will likely be more incredible players to follow!

Which players do you think will feature in this new promo? Let us know in the comments below!

