FC 24: TOTS Upgrade Series II Evolution Guide

A fresh Evolution has been unveiled in FC 24— TOTS Upgrade Series II Evolution. This feature enables users to enhance a TOTS player of their choosing. This offers a great chance for all Ultimate Team participants to bolster their team even more.

Let us now examine the steps required to enhance your players, as well as the three players we have singled out for this progression.

TOTS Upgrade Series II Evolution Player Requirements

In line with the advancements in FC 24, any player who meets the specific criteria set by EA is expected to progress. As a result, not every player in the game will be included in this category.

It is essential to meticulously choose a player from your favorite club or develop a player into a powerful force, as the choice is final. Be sure to make a wise decision, as there is no opportunity to change your selection.

The following are the required prerequisites for the TOTS Upgrade Series II Evolution:

Rarity Team of the Season

Overall Max. 94

Pace Max. 96

Defending Max. 93

Physicality Max. 92

Ball Control Max. 97

Best players for the TOTS Upgrade Series II Evolution

We have three options available for the TOTS Upgrade Series II Evolution, each of which will result in a notable improvement for your team. The chosen player will need to meet the specific requirements.

Now, let's unveil the trio of players chosen for this Evolution:

Cole Palmer TOTS (Chelsea – 94 OVR)

Cole Palmer

Heung Min Son TOTS (Tottenham – 94 OVR)

William Saliba TOTS (Arsenal – 94 OVR)

William Saliba

How to complete the TOTS Upgrade Series II Evolution

After choosing the player you want to improve, it is essential to assess the tasks that need to be completed in order to boost your player's overall rating by +1 OVR.

Below is a comprehensive guide on successfully finishing the TOTS Upgrade Series II EVO:

Level 1 Challenges:

Play 3 matches in any mode using your active EVO player in the game.

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 1 Rewards:

Overall +1

Dribbling +1

Passing +1

Defending +1

Level 2 Challenges:

Play 5 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Cahmpions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Assist 4 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro.

Win 4 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 2 Rewards:

Passing +1

Defending +1

Dribbling +1

After successfully completing all the challenges in this EVO, your player's overall rating will receive a significant boost of +1 OVR! This extraordinary Evolution presents a thrilling chance to elevate your TOTS player.

Feel free to let us know in the comments section which player you intend to evolve!

