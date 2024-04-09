FC 24: The GOLAZO Show Evolutions Guide

EA has just dropped a new bunch of content into FC 24 Ultimate Team with two new Premier League SBCs being added to the game mode, as well as a brand-new Evolution!

Evolutions have been a huge hit with FC 24 players since their release into this game, and EA has just dropped a new one which includes Golazo Icon players!

We have the complete guide to The GOLAZO Show Evolution, so you can upgrade a Golazo Icon now, let's check it out!

The GOLAZO Show Evolutions Guide

EA has just dropped a brand-new Evolution into FC 24, allowing players to upgrade a card for FREE!

Evolutions have been a huge hit with FC 24 players since they debuted when the game was released, and each Ultimate Team now has its own unique style due to the different players people are evolving.

Together we will go through the player requirements for this EVO, provide you with three players we believe to be the best to evolve, and then give you all the challenges you have to complete and the rewards you will get for doing so!

So without further ado, let's take a look at the player requirements for The GOLAZO Show Evolution.

Player Requirements

Like all of the Evolutions in FC 24, you will need to evolve a player that meets the specific requirements set by EA, so not everyone in the game will fit into this category.

Whether you decide to pick a player from your favourite club or develop someone into an overpowered beast, you will need to ensure you pick your player wisely because once you do, you cannot change them.

Here are the requirements you need for The GOLAZO Show Evolution:

Overall: Max. 92

Shooting: Max. 92

Dribbling: Max. 91

Rarity: Golazo Icon

The GOLAZO Show Evolution Requirements

Best players for The GOLAZO Show Evolution

Here we will give you three options on who you can use in The GOLAZO Show Evolution, that will completely transform your team!

The player has to meet the requirements above, so unfortunately you will not be able to evolve the likes of Johan Cruyff and Roberto Carlos, for example. Let's see the three players we have chosen for this Evolution:

Marcel Desailly (92 OVR)

Our first suggestion for The GOLAZO Show Evolution is French Golazo Icon Marcel Desailly who has been given a 92-rated card in this promo. Once evolved, Desailly increases to a 93 OVR with some insane stats including, 89 pace, 83 shooting, 92 defending, and an incredible 95 physical, making for a beast of a defender!

Gary Lineker (92 OVR)

Next up, is English Icon Gary Lineker who is another player who received a 92-rated Golazo Icon card. In this Evolution, Lineker upgrades to a 93 OVR player with some unreal stats including, 95 pace, 94 shooting, 81 passing, 90 dribbling, and 82 physical, and he is a great cheap option for The GOLAZO Show Evolution.

Michael Essien (91 OVR)

Our final choice for The GOLAZO Show Evolution is Ghanaian midfielder Michael Essien, who is available as a Golazo Icon via SBCs. If you have completed the Essien SBC, then this is the perfect Evolution for you, as he upgrades to a 92 OVR with unbelievable stats including, 91 pace, 92 shooting, 86 passing, 85 dribbling, 91 defending, and 94 physical, making him one of the best midfielders in FC 24 Ultimate Team.

How to complete The GOLAZO Evolution

Now that you have decided on which player you would like to evolve, let's go through the challenges you need to complete for your player to upgrade by +1 OVRs.

Here's how to complete The GOLAZO Evolution:

Level 1 Challenges:

Play 4 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 1 Rewards:

Pace: +1

Shooting: +1

Physical: +1

The GOLAZO Show Evolution Level 1

Level 2 Challenges:

Win 5 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on by at least 2 goals Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 2 Rewards:

Pace: +1

Shooting: +1

Physical: +1

The GOLAZO Show Evolution Level 2

Level 3 Challenges:

Win 6 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on by at least 3 goals Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 3 Rewards:

Pace: +1

Shooting: +1

Physical: +1

The GOLAZO Show Evolution Level 3

There we have it, once you have completed all of the challenges for this EVO, your player will have evolved by +1 OVRs!

Will you complete this new Evolution? Let us know in the comments below!

Golazo Team 2 Out Now | How to complete Base Icon Ronaldinho SBC | TOTW 29 is Here | How to do the Bellingham Celebration in FC 24 | Spring Title Update Patch Notes | TOTS Predictions