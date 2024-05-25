FC 24: The Champions Corner II Evolution Guide

A new Evolution has been introduced in FC 24— The Champions Corner II Evolution. This functionality allows users to improve a TOTS Champions player of their preference. Providing all Ultimate Team members with an excellent opportunity to strengthen their team further.

Now, let's analyze the necessary measures to improve your players, along with the three players we have specifically chosen for this advancement.

The Champions Corner II Evolution Player Requirements

Based on the developments in FC 24, each player who satisfies the particular requirements established by EA is anticipated to advance. Consequently, not all players in the game will fall under this classification.

The Champions Corner II Players

It is crucial to carefully select a player from your preferred club or nurture a player into a formidable force, as the decision is permanent. Ensure that you make a prudent choice, as there is no chance to alter your selection.

The prerequisites necessary for The Champions Corner II Evolution are as follows:

Rarity TOTS Champions

Overall Max. 94

Acceleration Max. 98

Best players for The Champions Corner II Evolution

We offer three choices for The Champions Corner II Evolution, all of which will greatly enhance your team. The selected player must fulfill the specified criteria.

Here are the top three players recommended for optimal performance in the EVO, along with their projected ratings:

Roberto Firmino (Al Ahli – 94 OVR)

Khéphren Thuram (Nice – 94 OVR)

Joao Felix (Barcelona – 94 OVR)

How to complete The Champions Corner II Evolution

Once you have selected the player you wish to enhance, it becomes crucial to evaluate the necessary tasks that must be accomplished in order to increase your player's overall rating by +1 OVR.

Presented below is a detailed manual that will assist you in successfully completing The Champions Corner II Evolution.

Level 1 Challenges:

Assist 3 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro.

Play 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 1 Rewards:

Overall +1

Agility +2

Pace +1

Level 2 Challenges:

Play 4 Champions matches using your active EVO player in the game.

Win 4 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Score 5 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro.

Level 2 Rewards:

Shooting +1

Short Passing +2

Composure +2

Physical +1

Vision +2

Upon conquering all the challenges within this EVO, your player's overall rating will be enhanced by +1 OVR! This remarkable Evolution offers an exciting opportunity to enhance your TOTS Champions player.

Share with us in the comments which player you plan to evolve!

