How to Complete FC 24 Showdown Thomas Muller SBC, Costs & Solutions

EA has released the FC 24 Showdown Thomas Muller SBC into Ultimate Team ahead of the opening Euro 2024 match between hosts Germany, and Scotland.

Below, we'll take a look at Muller's official rating, stats, and the cheapest ways to complete his SBC so you can add the experienced player to your Ultimate Team!

Showdown Muller SBC Cheapest Solutions

Euro 2024 content is at the forefront of FC 24 Ultimate Team right now, and EA has dropped two brand-new Showdown SBCs before the tournament gets underway.

Germany's Thomas Muller is available to earn by completing two Squad Building Challenges and joins Scotland's Ryan Christie as a Showdown item.

Showdown Muller

Like Christie, Muller has been given a 93-rated Showdown card which comes with some great stats attached, including 92 Pace, 95 Shooting, 94 Passing, 93 Dribbling, and 84 Physical. As he is a Showdown item, Muller's OVR will increase by +2 if Germany beat Scotland.

On top of that, the Bayern Munich man also possesses a Five-Star Weak Foot and three PlayStyles+, which are Power Shot, First Touch, and Trivela.

Germany

Requirements:

Germany Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Germany

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

Bundesliga

Requirements:

Bundesliga Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

Bundesliga

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Once the required squads have been submitted, you will be able to add Showdown Thomas Muller and two packs to your Ultimate Team for around 159K coins.

While this SBC is pricey for just two squads, Germany are the favorites heading into the game, so if you are going to complete one or the other, Muller is your safest bet.

Will you be backing Muller, or opting for Ryan Christie instead? Let us know in the comments below!

