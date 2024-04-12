FC 24: How to complete Showdown Sergi Roberto SBC - Costs & Solutions

EA has just dropped five new SBCs into FC 24 Ultimate Team alongside the brand-new TOTS Warmups Series promo with an insane amount of content in the game mode right now!

Fans have endless amounts of activities to complete in Ultimate Team, and this new SBC is incredible, with Barcelona captain Sergi Roberto being given a Showdown player item.

Together we will go through the cheapest solutions so you can add Showdown Sergi Roberto to your Ultimate Team, with the Spanish star having a top-quality card!

Showdown Sergi Roberto Cheapest Solutions

EA has just dropped a brand-new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team as Barcelona and PSG face off in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Both Nordi Mukiele of PSG, and Sergi Roberto of Barcelona, have been given Showdown player items in Ultimate Team, both of which could be upgraded even more if their team wins the second leg of the Champions League knockout match.

Sergi Roberto has been given a solid +9 OVR upgrade to his new Showdown card and has some incredible stats including, 86 pace, 83 shooting, 89 passing, 90 dribbling, 87 defending, and 88 physical, and he can play in both the CM and CDM positions.

Showdown Sergi Roberto

On top of that, the Spaniard has a five-star weak foot, four-star skill moves, and possesses the Incisive Pass PlayStyle+ and the Press Proven PlayStyle+.

The Barcelona star looks like a fantastic player in Ultimate Team and we have the cheapest solutions so you can redeem the midfielder now!

La Liga

Requirements:

LA LIGA EA SPORTS Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

La Liga

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Top Form

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

Once you have submitted both of the squads into this SBC, you will be able to add Showdown Sergi Roberto to your Ultimate Team, with this SBC costing around 160k coins to complete.

Will you be adding this Spanish star to your Ultimate Team? Let us know in the comments below!

