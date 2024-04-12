FC 24: How to complete Showdown Mukiele SBC - Costs & Solutions

The TOTS Warmup Series has begun, and EA has just dropped five Squad Building Challenges into FC 24 Ultimate Team, giving FC 24 players loads of content to get stuck into.

One of the new SBCs is a Showdown card with PSG defender Nordi Mukiele subject to a huge upgrade.

Together we will go through the cheapest solutions for the brand-new Showdown Mukiele card so you can add the Frenchman to your Ultimate Team.

Showdown Mukiele SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has just dropped a brand-new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team with PSG defender Nordi Mukiele being given a Showdown player item, as the French side takes on Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-finals.

PSG has an uphill battle in the second leg of the tie, after being beaten 3-2 at the Parc Des Princes, and the winning representative will be given an upgrade to their new Showdown card.

Mukiele has been given an 89 rating by EA and has some fantastic stats on his Showdown item including, 93 pace, 90 passing, 89 dribbling, 87 defending, and 87 physical.

Showdown Mukiele

On top of that, the full-back now possesses the Whipped Pass PlayStyle+ and the Rapid PlayStyle+, making for an insane RB option in Ultimate Team, and to make things better, Mukiele also has a four-star weak foot, and four-star skill moves!

Now that you know what kind of player you will add to your Ultimate Team, let's check out the cheapest solutions for the Showdown Mukiele SBC.

France

Requirements:

France Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

France

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

Ligue 1

Requirements:

Ligue 1 Uber Eats Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Ligue 1

Reward:

Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Once both of the squads for this SBC have been submitted you can add Showdown Nordi Mukiele to your Ultimate Team for the cost of around 66.5k coins!

Will you be completing this new SBC? Let us know in the comments below!

