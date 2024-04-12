FC 24: How to complete Showdown Caputo SBC - Costs & Solutions

EA has dropped a new set of Showdown players into FC 24 Ultimate Team with Empoli and Juventus taking on one another in the eSerie A TIM Final Eight.

The winner of the match will see their representative player given an upgrade to their new Showdown card.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions for the Francesco Caputo SBC so you can add the Italian striker to your Ultimate Team.

Showdown Caputo SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has just dropped a brand-new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team with Italian striker Francesco Caputo being given a Showdown player item in the game mode.

Caputo faces Alex Sandro in the latest Showdown with the winner set to earn an upgrade to their card.

The Empoli man has been given a +12 upgrade to his OVR with this new Showdown card which is now an 88 rating with some insane stats including, 90 pace, 88 shooting, 82 passing, 88 dribbling, and 82 physical.

This Showdown card also has a five-star weak foot and four-star skill moves, and Caputo possesses the Finesse Shot PlayStyle+ and the Tiki Taka PlayStyle+, making for a fantastic Serie A striker option.

Now that you know what kind of player you will be adding to your Ultimate Team, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions so you can redeem Showdown Francesco Caputo.

Showdown Caputo SBC Solution

Requirements:

Serie A TIM Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Squad:

Once you have completed this SBC, you will be able to add Showdown Francesco Caputo to your Ultimate Team, with this SBC setting you back around 32k coins to complete.

Will you choose Caputo or Alex Sandro in this SBC Showdown? Let us know in the comments below!

