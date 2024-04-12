FC 24: How to complete Showdown Alex Sandro SBC - Costs & Solutions

EA has dropped a new set of Showdown SBCs into FC 24 Ultimate Team for the second time, after removing these cards when they originally dropped on 11 April due to a mistake with the player descriptions.

The cards in question reside in Serie A and in this piece, we will take a look at the Showdown Alex Sandro SBC, with the Juventus star being given a huge boost to his OVR.

Together we will go through the cheapest solutions so you can add Showdown Alex Sandro to your Ultimate Team.

Showdown Alex Sandro SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has released a brand-new set of Showdown SBCs into Ultimate Team with Alex Sandro representing Juventus in the Showdown.

Juve faces Empoli in an eSerie A TIM final eight match-up, and the winner of the match will be given an upgrade to their Showdown card.

The Brazilian left-back has been given a +10 upgrade to his OVR and is now an 88-rated player with some fantastic stats including, 90 pace, 87 passing, 88 dribbling, 85 defending, and 85 physical, and can play in the left-back and centre-back positions.

Showdown Alex Sandro

Alex Sandro also possesses the Whipped Pass PlayStyle+ and the Jockey PlayStyle+, making for a solid full-back option in Ultimate Team.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions for the Showdown Alex Sandro SBC, so you can add the Brazilian to your Ultimate Team.

Showdown Alex Sandro SBC Solution

Requirements:

Serie A TIM Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Squad:

Showdown Alex Sandro SBC Solution

Once you have completed this SBC, you can add Showdown Alex Sandro to your Ultimate Team, with this SBC setting you back around 98k coins to complete.

Will you be choosing to back Alex Sandro or Francesco Caputo? Let us know in the comments below!

