FC 24: How to complete Player Moments Callum Hudson-Odoi SBC - Costs & Solutions

EA has been throwing a flurry of Squad Building Challenges into FC 24 Ultimate Team lately, with cards from former promos making a return to the game mode.

The latest SBC in Ultimate Team that has just dropped, is a Callum Hudson-Odoi card, with the Nottingham Forest winger being the second Player Moments player to be added to Ultimate Team, following Metz Lamine Camara.

With that said, we have the cheapest solutions so you can add Player Moments Callum Hudson-Odoi to your Ultimate Team, so let's check it out!

Player Moments Callum Hudson-Odoi SBC Cheapest Solutions

This card possesses some great attributes and playstyles and can be useful coming off the bench.

The English winger has been given an 88 OVR Player Moments card, with some great stats including 92 pace, 90 shooting, 88 passing, and 88 dribbling.

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1

Team Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

England

Requirements:

England Players: Min. 1

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Premier League

Requirements:

Premier League Players: Min. 1

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

Once you have completed this SBC, you will be able to add Callum Hudson-Odoi SBC to your Ultimate Team for the cost of around 204K coins.

Will you be completing this RTTF SBC? Let us know in the comments below!

