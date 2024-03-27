FC 24: Radioactive Dynamo Evolutions Guide

Upgrade a Silver player now!

27 Mar 2024 6:22 PM +00:00

EA has just dropped a bunch of new content into FC 24 Ultimate Team with the Ultimate Birthday party continuing, and Brighton striker Evan Ferguson has been added to the game via Squad Building Challenges.

On top of that, EA has also dropped two new Evolutions into FC 24 Ultimate Team giving players the chance to upgrade some silver players by a huge margin!

We have a complete guide to the Radioactive Dynamo Evolution, so you can upgrade your silver players now, so let's check it out!

Radioactive Dynamo Evolutions Guide

EA has just dropped a brand-new Evolution into FC 24, allowing players to upgrade a card for FREE!

Evolutions have been a huge hit with FC 24 players since they debuted when the game was released, and each Ultimate Team now has its own unique style due to the different players people are evolving.

Together we will go through the player requirements for this EVO, provide you with three players we believe to be the best to evolve, and then give you all the challenges you have to complete and the rewards you will get for doing so!

So without further ado, let's take a look at the player requirements for the Radioactive Dynamo Evolution.

Player Requirements

Like all of the Evolutions in FC 24, you will need to evolve a player that meets the specific requirements set by EA, so not everyone in the game will fit into this category.

Whether you decide to pick a player from your favourite club or develop someone into an overpowered beast, you will need to ensure you pick your player wisely because once you do, you cannot change them.

Here are the requirements you need for the Radioactive Dynamo Evolution:

Overall: Max. 74

Pace: Max. 80

Shooting: Min. 64

Dribbling: Max. 78

Physical: Max. 79

Must not be: CM

No. of PlayStyles+: Max. 0

click to enlarge + 4 Radioactive Dynamo Evolutions Requirements

Best players for the Radioactive Dynamo Evolution

Here we will give you two options on who you can use in the Radioactive Dynamo Evolution, that will completely transform your team!

The player has to meet the requirements above, so unfortunately you will not be able to evolve the likes of Ivan Toney or Brahim Diaz, for example. Let's see the two players we have chosen for this Evolution:

Brenner (Udinese - 74 OVR)

Our first pick for the Radioactive Dynamo Evolution is Brazilian striker Brenner, who plays for Serie A side Udinese. Not only does Brenner have great links with both nationality, and his league, but he upgrades to an insane 90-rated player, with even better stats including, 91 pace, 87 shooting, and 93 dribbling as his standout stats.

Cindy Caputo (Saint-Etienne - 74 OVR)

Our other pick for the Radioactive Dynamo Evolution is French winger Cindy Caputo, who can play either on the right wing or as a striker. We have picked Caputo as she upgrades to a 90 OVR in this Evolution with some amazing stats including, 88 pace, 88 shooting, 83 passing, and 92 dribbling, and we think RW is her best position!

How to complete the Radioactive Dynamo Evolution

Now that you have decided on which player you would like to evolve, let's go through the challenges you need to complete for your player to upgrade by +26 OVRs!

Here's how to complete the Radioactive Dynamo Evolution:

Level 1 Challenges:

Play 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Score 2 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on Min. Semi-Pro.

Level 1 Rewards:

Pace: +5

Passing: +5

Dribbling: +4

Defending: +4

Physical: +4

click to enlarge + 4 Radioactive Dynamo Evolutions Level 1

Level 2 Challenges:

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Play 2 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in game.

Score 3 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on Min. Semi-Pro.

Level 2 Rewards:

Shooting: +6

Passing: +8

Dribbling: +6

Defending: +4

PlayStyle+: First Touch

click to enlarge + 4 Radioactive Dynamo Evolutions Level 2

Level 3 Challenges:

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on Min Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Play 4 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in game.

Score 5 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on Min. Semi-Pro.

Level 3 Rewards:

Pace: +7

Shooting: +9

Dribbling: +6

Physical: +6

PlayStyle+: Technical

Skill Moves: +4*

click to enlarge + 4 Radioactive Dynamo Evolutions Level 3

There we have it, once you have completed all of the challenges for this EVO, your player will have evolved by an insane +26 OVRs!

Golazo Promo Up Next in Ultimate Team | TOTW 28 Out Now | Ultimate Birthday Team 2 Out Now | How to do the Bellingham Celebration in FC 24 | Spring Title Update Patch Notes | Showdown Series SBCs

For more articles like this, take a look at our EA Sports FC page.