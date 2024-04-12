FC 24: How to complete Premier League POTM Muniz SBC - Costs & Solutions

EA has just dropped a new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team and Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz has been rewarded with the Premier League Player of the Month award for March.

The Brazilian striker is now available in Ultimate Team as an SBC and you can add him to your team now, after his incredible upgrade.

We have the cheapest solutions so you can complete the Premier League POTM Rodrigo Muniz SBC, so let's check it out!

Premier League POTM Muniz SBC Cheapest Solutions

A new Squad Building Challenge is now available in FC 24 Ultimate Team and Fulham forward Rodrigo Muniz is the winner of the Premier League Player of the Month award for March.

Muniz contributed four goals and one assist throughout the month, with Fulham having two standout 3-0 victories over Brighton and Tottenham.

The March award winner beat six players in the race for the Player of the Month, including Alexander Isak, Alexis Mac Allister, Cole Palmer, Antoine Semenyo, Heung-Min Son, and Ben White.

EA has given Muniz an insane upgrade and his new POTM card is an 87 rating, with some incredible stats including, 88 pace, 91 shooting, 85 dribbling, and 87 physical.

Premier League POTM Muniz

On top of that, the Brazilian possesses two new PlayStyles+, with the Chip Shot+ and the Power Shot+ now on his new card.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions so you can add Premier League POTM Rodrigo Muniz to your Ultimate Team.

Premier League POTM Muniz SBC Solution

Requirements:

Premier League Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Squad:

Premier League POTM Muniz SBC Solution

Once you have completed this SBC, you can redeem Premier League POTM Rodrigo Muniz and add the Brazilian striker to your Ultimate Team, with this SBC costing around 28k coins to complete.

Will you be completing this new SBC? Let us know in the comments below.

