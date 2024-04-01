FC 24: How to complete Player Moments Camara SBC - Costs & Solutions

A new SBC in Ultimate Team!

01 Apr 2024 5:17 PM +00:00

A brand-new SBC has been added to FC 24 Ultimate Team, with EA giving out a Player Moments upgrade to a Ligue 1 player.

This is a surprise new SBC in Ultimate Team, but with a hefty upgrade for the player involved, fans can be excited by this card, which is out now along with the Golazo promo, and the content surrounding it.

That being said, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions for the Player Moments Lamine Camara SBC available now in FC 24 Ultimate Team!

Player Moments Camara SBC Cheapest Solutions

A new SBC is available now in FC 24 Ultimate Team, with EA dropping a new Player Moments card into the game mode, with FC Metz midfielder Lamine Camara the recipient.

The Senegalese youngster scored an incredible goal from the halfway line in FC Metz's 2-1 defeat to AS Monaco in October 2023.

This new Player Moments card sees Camara earn a huge +22 OVR upgrade to an 88-rated player, and he has some incredible stats to match, including, 88 pace, 88 shooting, 88 passing, 86 dribbling, 85 defending, and 86 physical.

click to enlarge + 3 Player Moments Camara

On top of that, EA has given the midfielder the Intercept PlayStyle+ and the Power Shot PlayStyle+, which goes well with the goal that he scored, and he also has a five-star weak-foot and four-star skill moves on this new item.

Camara can play in CM, CDM, or CAM, meaning he can fit in any system in the midfield, which is great for versatility.

Now that you know what kind of player you are adding to your Ultimate Team, let's check out the cheapest solutions for the Player Moments Lamine Camara SBC!

Ligue 1

Requirements:

Ligue 1 Uber Eats Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 82

Squad:

click to enlarge + 3 Ligue 1

Reward:

Small Gold Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

click to enlarge + 3 Top Form

Reward:

Electrum Players Pack

Once both of the squads needed for this SBC have been submitted, you will be able to redeem Player Moments Camara and add the midfielder to your Ultimate Team, with this SBC costing around 74k coins to complete.

Golazo Team 1 Out Now | How to complete La Liga POTM Vinicius Jr SBC | TOTW 28 is Here | How to do the Bellingham Celebration in FC 24 | Spring Title Update Patch Notes | Showdown Series SBCs

For more articles like this, take a look at our EA Sports FC page.