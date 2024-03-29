FC 24: How to complete La Liga POTM Vinicius Jr SBC - Costs & Solutions

An insane POTM winner!

29 Mar 2024 5:31 PM +00:00

As we reach the end of another month, FC 24 Ultimate Team players can begin to get excited again, as the Player of the Month winners for selected leagues will begin to roll out once more.

First up is the La Liga Player of the Month winner for March and it's a big one, as EA has just dropped a POTM SBC for none other than Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr!

FC 24 players can now get their hands on the Real Madrid star via Squad Building Challenges, and we have the cheapest solutions for this SBC, so you can add Vinicius Jr to your Ultimate Team.

La Liga POTM Vinicius Jr SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has just released a brand-new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team and Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr has been named the La Liga Player of the Month for March!

After a thoroughly impressive month for Real Madrid, Vini Jr has won the POTM award, beating Robert Lewandowski, Brais Mendez, Alexander Sorloth, and Gorka Guruzeta to the award.

Vinicius Jr scored five goals in just three matches in La Liga as Real Madrid drew to Valencia, before beating Celta Vigo and Osasuna to continue their dominance at the top of the league.

click to enlarge + 10 La Liga POTM Vinicius Jr

Thanks to his performances, EA has given Vini Jr a 91-rated POTM card with some incredible stats, including 97 pace, 85 shooting, 81 passing, and 92 dribbling.

On top of that, the Brazilian has also been given the Quick Step and Trivela PlayStyles+.

Now that you know what kind of player you will be adding to your Ultimate Team, let's check out the cheapest solutions so you can add La Liga POTM Vinicius Jr to your Ultimate Team.

85-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

click to enlarge + 10 85-Rated Squad

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

Brazil

Requirements:

Brazil Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

click to enlarge + 10 Brazil

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

click to enlarge + 10 Top Form

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

Real Madrid

Requirements:

Real Madrid Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

click to enlarge + 10 Real Madrid

Reward:

Small Prime Gold Players Pack

LaLiga

Requirements:

LALIGA EA SPORTS Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

click to enlarge + 10 LaLiga

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

click to enlarge + 10 88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

click to enlarge + 10 88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

89-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

click to enlarge + 10 89-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

90-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 90

Squad:

click to enlarge + 10 90-Rated Squad

Reward:

Mega Pack

Once all of the squads needed for this SBC have been submitted, you will be able to redeem La Liga POTM Vinicius Jr and add him to your Ultimate Team, with this SBC costing you around 901K coins.

Will you be spending your coins on this new SBC? Let us know in the comments below!

Golazo Promo Up Next in Ultimate Team | TOTW 28 Out Now | Ultimate Birthday Team 2 Out Now | How to do the Bellingham Celebration in FC 24 | Spring Title Update Patch Notes | Showdown Series SBCs

For more articles like this, take a look at our EA Sports FC page.