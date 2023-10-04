FC 24 is in full swing, with players around the world deeply invested in Ultimate Team!

Evolutions have been a huge hit with UT fans

Ultimate Team has thousands of players in the database, however, there are five midfielders who seem to be in everyone's team, so let's take a look at who they are!

Most Used Midfielders in FC 24 Ultimate Team

Midfielders are the glue that keeps your team together, breaking up play, defending and threading through balls into your forwards.

There are five players in FC 24 Ultimate Team, that many players have in their squads, and are the most used in the game, we will take a look at each player and discuss why they are so popular amongst the FC 24 community.

If you are looking to improve your game in the midfield, then we have two articles perfect for a midfielder.

Jamal Musiala (86 OVR)

Bayern Munich wonderkid Jamal Musiala is arguably one of the best and most fun players in FC 24! The German CAM received a huge +5 upgrade to his OVR from FIFA 23, and has some unbelievable stats. He is a 5-star skiller, and also possesses the Technical+ PlayStyle, which means he can reach a higher speed when using Controlled Sprint, which is very overpowered in FC 24. Musiala is valued at 70k coins.

click to enlarge + 5 Jamal Musiala

Kevin De Bruyne (Flashback SBC - 87 OVR)

This Kevin De Bruyne Flashback SBC card is already being considered one of the best-value SBCs in FC 24! EA released this during early access, and many people decided to complete it, so it's no surprise that he is one of the most used midfielder in the game. The SBC has expired, but was valued at 129k coins, and De Bruyne has the Incisive Pass PlayStyle+, which is very OP.

click to enlarge + 5 Kevin De Bruyne

Leon Goretzka (85 OVR)

Despite a downgrade to his FC 24 card, Leon Goretzka is still one of the best midfielders in the game, and has incredible links. Bayern Munich have a solid team this year, with many players fitting the meta. Musiala already features in this list, and with Dayot Upamecano featuring in the Most Used CBs piece. Goretzka will set you back 58k coins, and has incredibly well-rounded stats.

click to enlarge + 5 Leon Goretzka

Aurelien Tchouameni (84 OVR)

The cheapest player on this list by a country mile is Real Madrid CDM, Aurelien Tchouameni. Costing just 7.8k coins, the Frenchman is a perfect defensive midfield player, which is why he is so popular. Although he does not possess any PlayStyle+ traits, he has EIGHT regular PlayStyles, all of which are perfect for his defensive card!

click to enlarge + 5 Aurelien Tchouameni

Jude Bellingham (86 OVR)

It is no surprise that the most hyped player in the world right now, is involved in this list. Jude Bellingham has settled into life in Madrid even better than everyone expected. His 86-rated card is well-rounded, and the English star will likely receive tons of promo cards in FC 24!

click to enlarge + 5 Jude Bellingham

So there we have it! The top five most used midfielders in FC 24 Ultimate Team. Do you have any of these players in your squads, or are you saving up to buy them?

