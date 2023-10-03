FC 24 is in full swing, and fan favourite game mode Ultimate Team, has millions of gamers all over the world playing it!

We have loads of content for you regarding Ultimate Team, including guides on the Relentless Winger, Golden Glow Up, and Pacey Protector Evolutions, as well as how to dribble like a god, and master passing in FC 24!

However, let's turn our heads to defending, and the top five most-used CBs in Ultimate Team!

Most used CBs in FC 24 Ultimate Team

Central defenders are the key to ensuring that we concede as few goals as possible.

Each year, there are CBs who a truly dominant in their position, and ones that you will see in almost every team.

Last year, Presnel Kimpembe was insanely popular with FIFA 23 fans, so let's see who is in most squads in FC 24!

Ibrahima Konate (81 OVR)

Valued at just 1.8k coins, Ibrahima Konate is the most used CB in FC 24 Ultimate Team! The Liverpool defender has an incredible starter card, with 78 pace, 82 defending, and physical, it's no surprise to see that he is the most used.

click to enlarge + 5 Ibrahima Konate

Raphael Varane (85 OVR)

Onto another Premier League Frenchman, and Raphael Varane is essentially an upgraded version of Konate. The Man United CB is valued at 106k coins, which is a worthy investment considering his abilities. Varane has the Anticipate PlayStyle+, which makes him nearly impossible to get past!

click to enlarge + 5 Raphael Varane

William Saliba (83 OVR)

We're sure you're sensing a trend here. Premier League French CBs are by far the most popular in the game. William Saliba is valued at 61.5k coins and has 80+ stats in pace, defending, and physical.

click to enlarge + 5 William Saliba

Antonio Rudiger (85 OVR)

The only non-French international in this list in German CB Antonio Rudiger of Real Madrid. Valued at 75k, Rudiger is another player with a PlayStyles+, this time in Aerial, which gives him a higher aerial physical presence and higher jumps. A solid CB for your team!

click to enlarge + 5 Antonio Rudiger

Dayot Upamecano (82 OVR)

Back to the French players, but this time to the Bundesliga, we have Dayot Upamecano who has been an OP centre-back for several years on Ultimate Team. Bayern has a great roster this year with many insane cards to use, so it's not a shock to see him in many teams across the game mode. He is valued at 17k coins.

click to enlarge + 5 Dayot Upamecano

For more of the latest FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.