EA FC 24 has finally arrived and fans can already get their hands on a Kevin De Bruyne Flashback via SBC. If you're new to the world of EA FC with this entry and have no previous FIFA experience, Squad Building Challenges can net you really good rewards and exclusive cards in Ultimate Team, so players are encouraged to complete them.

The Flashback cards are unique items, as the name implies, they highlight previous achievements of a selected player. In this case, the De Bruyne Flashback SBC focuses on the Belgian's early years as a professional, where he shined bright with Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga.

With that said, let's tell you everything you need to know about the Kevin De Bruyne SBC, including the cheapest solutions, how to complete, and more.

EA FC 24 Kevin De Bruyne Flashback (87 OVR)

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: EA Sports De Bruyne Flashback stats

Start date: 22 September.

End date: 28 September.

De Bruyne Flashback requirements

To earn the Kevin De Bruyne Flashback card in EA FC 24 you'll need to complete a total of two SBCs, with the requirements as follows:

Manchester City SBC

# of players from + # of players from : Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

# of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players pack.

Premier League SBC

# of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

# of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Small Rare Gold Players pack.

De Bruyne Flashback solutions

Find our recommended solutions for the Kevin De Bruyne Flashback SBC in EA FC 24 down below.

Manchester City SBC

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: EasySBC De Bruyne SBC 1

Premier League SBC

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: EasySBC De Bruyne SBC 2

