FC 24 Road to the Knockouts Team 2: Predictions & release date

FC 24 is in full swing, and many players have been enjoying the first full weekend playing the latest title from EA now that the game has had its official global release!

EA blessed players with tons of content over the weekend, releasing SBCs for the likes of Bruno Guimaraes, Andre Silva, and Mohammed Kudus, as well as dropping the full Team 1 of the Road to the Knockouts promo on Friday, before another mini-release over the weekend.

Now talking of RTTK, we are expecting there to be a Team 2 coming at the end of the week, which will give players even more chance of packing an illustrious Champions League card. So let's take a look at who we expect to feature in Road to the Knockouts Team 2!

Road to the Knockouts Team 2

Road to the Knockouts is a yearly promo from EA in collaboration with UEFA and their European competitions.

The developers release Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League players into packs, who have been given a generous upgrade boost, and have the opportunity to develop more if their team performs well in these competitions in real life.

For the first time in Ultimate Team history, we were given a Women's Champions League card in Svenja Huth from Woflsburg, and we are expecting to see another female player in Team 2 of Road to the Knockouts!

RTTK Team 2 predictions

So who will make it into Team 2? Let's have a look at the players we expect to feature in the promo this week.

Alexia Putellas (92 OVR)

EA hasn't held back on their promos so far, with Erling Haaland being the key player in Team 1. They also like to make a statement, and what better way than making the best women's player in the game, even better, with reigning Champions Barcelona, having Alexia Putellas upgraded in RTTK.

Vinicius Jr. (90 OVR)

Another player who could feature is Vinicius Jr. The Real Madrid star is key to their success this year with Karim Benzema now enjoying life in Saudi Arabia, so this could be a nice card in RTTK.

Achraf Hakimi (86 OVR)

PSG haven't had a player feature in Road to the Knockouts yet so we are expecting to see one of their stars in Team 2. Now Mbappe could feature, however we expect Achraf Hakimi. The Moroccan RB is one of the most used in the game, and with a healthy upgrade, players with his card will be set for the rest of FC 24.

Moussa Diaby (86 OVR)

Aston Villa have made the return to Europe this year, and have a quality squad under Unai Emery. There were many options to choose from when it came to Villa's side, however, we went for the best possible one for FC 24, Moussa Diaby. An upgrade to his 95 pace would make him absolutely CRACKED!

Renato Sanches (83 OVR)

Renato Sanches is a cult hero for Ultimate Team players, and we have predicted him to receive a Europa League Road to the Knockouts card. Roma made the final of last year's competition and have returned with plenty of new faces in their squad. Sanches would be a welcome edition to this promo for sure!

RTTK Team 2 release date

With the predictions out of the way, let's discuss when we expect these players to be coming to Ultimate Team.

EA loves dropping content on Fridays, so we believe that Road to the Knockouts Team 2 will release on 6 October at 6:00 pm BST.

There will be more players featured in Team 2, so we will update this piece in due course

For more of the latest FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.