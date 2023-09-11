EA Sports FC 24 is almost here, and fans are super hyped about the release of the newest football game!

Whilst FIFA 23 content continues to tick over, players are turning their eyes toward EA FC 24, with constant rating leaks, deep dives, and news coming their way, we have got it all covered!

And players will be keeping their eyes on who they want in their Ultimate Team within the first week, with all the 5-star skillers on show in the article, maybe you could find your next gem!

All 5-star skills players in EA FC 24

5-star skill players have become cult heroes in previous FIFA games, earning a reputation for being the silkiest pros in the game, with names such as Gary Mackay-Steven, Kelvin, Marcio Azevedo, and Aidan McGeady, just a few of many 5-star skill players over the years.

All of these players in EA FC 24 become part of the illusive club, of having the maximum skill rating, so let's take a look!

All 5-star skill players in EA FC 24:

Pele (95 OVR)

Zinedine Zidane (94 OVR)

Ronaldo (94 OVR)

Ronaldinho (93 OVR)

Johan Cruyff (93 OVR)

Mia Hamm (93 OVR)

Garrincha (92 OVR)

Alexia Putellas (91 OVR)

Kylian Mbappe (91 OVR)

Roberto Baggio (91 OVR)

Zico (91 OVR)

Caroline Graham Hansen (90 OVR)

Andrea Pirlo (90 OVR)

Neymar Jr (89 OVR)

David Ginola (89 OVR)

Vinicius Jr (89 OVR)

Kaka (89 OVR)

Eric Cantona (89 OVR)

Jairzinho (89 OVR)

Jay-Jay Okocha (88 OVR)

Debinha (88 OVR)

Juan Roman Riquelme (88 OVR)

Franck Ribery (88 OVR)

Martin Odegaard (87 OVR)

Lina Magull (87 OVR)

Beth Mead (87 OVR)

Cristiano Ronaldo (86 OVR)

Riyad Mahrez (86 OVR)

Ousmane Dembele (86 OVR)

Christopher Nkunku (86 OVR)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (86 OVR)

Jamal Musiala (86 OVR)

Kingsley Coman (85 OVR)

Marcus Rashford (85 OVR)

Thiago Alcantara (84 OVR)

Memphis Depay (84 OVR)

Marta (84 OVR)

Amel Majri (84 OVR)

Lieke Martens (84 OVR)

Angel Di Maria (83 OVR)

Dzsenifer Marozsan (83 OVR)

Ella Toone (83 OVR)

Lauren James (83 OVR)

Paul Pogba (82 OVR)

Roberto Firmino (82 OVR)

Jadon Sancho (82 OVR)

Wilfried Zaha (81 OVR)

Allan Saint-Maximin (81 OVR)

Lucas Paqueta (81 OVR)

Joao Felix (81 OVR)

Antony (81 OVR)

Juan Cuadrado (80 OVR)

Jesus Corona (80 OVR)

Hakim Ziyech (80 OVR)

David Neres (80 OVR)

Deyna Castellanos (80 OVR)

Phillipe Coutinho (79 OVR)

Igor Coronado (78 OVR)

Jota (78 OVR)

Mike Tresor (78 OVR)

Jessica Silva (78 OVR)

Luciano Acosta (77 OVR)

Jesper Karlsson (77 OVR)

Alexandru Maxim (76 OVR)

Amine Harit (76 OVR)

Xherdan Shaqiri (75 OVR)

Cesinha (75 OVR)

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh (75 OVR)

Rayan Cherki (75 OVR)

Silas (74 OVR)

Jeffinho (74 OVR)

Talles Magno (73 OVR)

Osame Sahraoui (72 OVR)

Ricardo Centurion (69 OVR)

Hernani (69 OVR)

Yassine Bahassa (68 OVR)

Juan Diego Rojas (66 OVR)

Elias Saad (66 OVR)

Dylan Bahamboula (63 OVR)

