EA FC Evolutions: Everything you need to know

The full reveal of EA FC 24 has been released with many exciting additions to the game through features and new game dynamics.

It may come as no surprise that one of the biggest announcements made in EA FC 24 is in the beloved Ultimate Team. Changing the way Ultimate Team will be played through collecting and upgrading Ultimate Team cards.

EA FC Evolutions is the new addition in EA FC 24 that set FIFA fans around the world off with many discussions on what Evolutions are and the possibilities that could come from these.

The excitement continues to build as we edge closer and closer to EA FC, so lets get into the latest information!

EA FC Evolutions

EA FC Evolutions is a new feature introduced in Ultimate Team that allows players to enhance and improve the performance of their club members. This feature enables gamers to select specific players who meet the Evolutions objectives to upgrade their individual skills, PlayStyles, and overall ratings.

By successfully completing these objectives, players can keep their evolved squad members competitive throughout the year.

Additionally, EA FC Evolutions offers the opportunity to customise the appearance of card items. Players can level up the visual design of their evolved cards, including new designs and animated backgrounds.

This feature allows gamers to showcase their homegrown Evolutions players and the milestones they have achieved for their club, adding a personalised touch to their team.

It's also possible to change players' positions and playstyles. Gamers can channel their inner Ancelotti, and change Camavinga's position from a CM to an LB. Then, they can change his playstyle for one that better fits an LB.

EA FC Evolutions brings a new dimension to Ultimate Team, providing players with the means to build squads around their favourite players and improve their abilities. It enhances the gameplay experience by allowing gamers to evolve and customize their players, creating a more immersive and engaging environment within the game.

How Evolutions work

The process of upgrading an Evolution card in EA FC 24 involves completing specific in-game objectives. As players successfully meet these challenges, they will unlock higher levels of evolution for their chosen footballers.

This unique system rewards dedication, skill, and strategic gameplay, allowing fans to witness the growth and improvement of their selected stars.

Evolution cards offer substantial value to players' collections, providing an opportunity to strengthen and enhance their teams. The ability to evolve prominent players such as Erling Haaland, Salah, Kevin De Bruyne, and others adds an extra layer of excitement and anticipation to the gameplay experience in EA Sports FC 24.

As well as being able to upgrade and improve lesser-used players as EA show us, Moukoko being upgraded from 69 rated to 85 rated in EA FC 24!

How PlayStyles affects Ultimate Team Evolutions

PlayStyles in EA FC Ultimate Team revolutionise squad building by incorporating players' real-life styles and movements into the game, going beyond overall ratings. Each player possesses specific PlayStyles that showcase their unique abilities and traits, making their gameplay more authentic. PlayStyles are prominently displayed on player items, allowing for easy identification of standout qualities.

PlayStyles x Evolutions

This feature adds depth and personalisation to Ultimate Team alongside Evolutions, enabling strategic squad building based on players' actual on-pitch performances. PlayStyles and Evolutions introduce a new level of strategy and creativity.

With real-world player data from sources like Opta, PlayStyles accurately reflect players' performance on the pitch, enhancing the immersive gameplay experience.

Ultimate Team Evolutions take PlayStyles further, allowing players to improve their squad members through Evolution cards. Completing specific objectives enhances individual skills, PlayStyles, and overall ratings, ensuring continuous development and competitiveness.

The introduction of PlayStyles in EA FC Ultimate Team elevates squad building and enhances the overall gaming experience. As players in-game now have their own built in traits and personalities within their Opta PlayStyles, every player is unique. Opening up endless possibilities as Ultimate Team evolutions allows for players to grow past their ratings and putting a players PlayStyle as the most important factor in the correct tactics in-game.

Eligible cards

According to EA, any card can be evolved in EAFC 24.

Whether it's a TOTW item, base gold item or even a rare bronze card, any card in Ultimate Team can be upgraded using the new evolution mechanic.

Right now, there are no restrictions on cards that can be evolved, although this could change as higher overall releases arrive throughout EAFC 24's cycle.