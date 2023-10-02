FC 24: Pacey Protector Evolutions Guide

With EA FC 24 Ultimate Team now we have a new evolutions to share with you and it is a good one!

Without further ado let's take a look at the latest evolutions!

Pacey Protector in Ultimate Team

There are loads of exciting evolutions in Ultimate Team that you can complete with the latest being for the centre-back position!

Player requirements

The following stats are requirements for the type of players that you can use for this evolution.

Overall: Max. 80

Position: CB

Pace: Max. 65

Defending: Max. 84

Passing: Max. 75

Level 1

From Level 1, your chosen player will receive upgrades in the following:

Overall +1, Pace +7, Passing +3, Defending +3

To complete Level 1, you must fulfill the following objective:

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty, using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 2

From Level 2, your chosen player will receive upgrades in the following:

Overall +1, Pace +8, Passing +3, Physical +5

Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty, using your active EVO player in the game.

Expiry date: 8 October

Best players for Pacey Protector evolutions in Ultimate Team

Thanks to FUT.GG we can see some of the best players to use in for the Pacey Protector evolutions!

Lindelof

From 59 pace to 74, Lindelof turns into a monster with these evolutions!

Zouma

66 to 77 pace, Zouma goes from barely usable to an absolute tank with 89 physicality!

Milenkovic

Serie A star Milenkovic turns to 80 pace at his highest Pacey Protector evolution!

Chiellini

Old but gold, Chiellini is a top player with this evolution and reaches 79 pace! Relive the good old days with Chiellini at the back!

