FC 24: Ligue 1 TOTS Evolutions Guide

EA has recently introduced a plethora of fresh content into FC 24 Ultimate Team, further enhancing the already spectacular Team of the Season promo. The Ligue 1 and D1 Arkema TOTS squads are now accessible, adding to the excitement.

Additionally, a new Evolution has been introduced in the game mode - Ligue 1 TOTS Evolution, allowing players to upgrade a Ligue 1 TOTS player of their preference. This presents an excellent opportunity for all Ultimate Team players to strengthen their squad even further.

Now, let’s see what you need to do in order to upgrade your players and the three players we highlighted for this evolution.

Ligue 1 TOTS Evolution Guide

EA has recently released a fresh Evolution update for FC 24, enabling players to enhance their cards without any cost! The introduction of Evolutions during the game's launch has been immensely popular among FC 24 players, resulting in each Ultimate Team possessing a distinctive style as a result of the diverse player evolutions.

We will review the player prerequisites for this EVO together, present you with three players we consider the top choices for evolution, and outline all the tasks you must accomplish along with the corresponding rewards.

Without delay, let's delve into the player requirements for the Ligue 1 TOTS Evolution.

Player Requirements

Similar to all the Evolutions in FC 24, it is necessary to evolve a player who fulfills the specific requirements established by EA. Consequently, not every individual in the game will fall under this classification.

It is crucial to carefully select a player from your preferred club or nurture a player into a dominant force, as the decision is permanent. Make sure to choose wisely, as there is no option to alter your selection.

Below are the necessary prerequisites for the Ligue 1 TOTS Evolution:

Overall Max. 86

Pace Max. 95

Physicality Max. 89

Playstyles Max. 7

Playstyles+ Max. 0

League Ligue 1 Uber Eats

Best players for the Ligue 1 TOTS Evolution

We are presenting three choices for the Ligue 1 TOTS Evolution, which will bring a significant transformation to your team. The selected player must fulfill the specified criteria.

Let's introduce the three players selected for this Evolution:

Samuel Umtiti (Lille – 93 OVR)

Samuel Umtiti

Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon – 93 OVR)

Alexandre Lacazette

Martin Terrier (Rennes – 93 OVR)

Martin Terrier

How to complete the Ligue 1 TOTS Evolution

Once you have made your selection regarding the player you wish to enhance, it is time to review the tasks that must be accomplished in order for your player to increase by +7 OVR.

Here is a guide on how to successfully complete the Ligue 1 TOTS EVO:

Level 1 Challenges:

Play 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Play 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 1 Rewards:

Overall +3

Passing +4

Physical +4

Shooting +3

Dribbling +3

Tiki Taka PlayStyle

Level 2 Challenges:

Play 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 2 Rewards:

Overall +4

Passing +4

Physical +4

Shooting +4

Dribbling +4

Aerial PlayStyle

Level 3 Challenges:

Assist 4 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro.

Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Play 3 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 3 Rewards:

Pace +7

Weak Foot +1

Defending +7

Incisive Pass PlayStyle+

Press Proven PlayStyle+

Quick Step PlayStyle+

Upon completing all the challenges for this EVO, your player's overall rating will increase by +7 OVR! This remarkable Evolution offers an exciting opportunity to enhance your Ligue 1 TOTS player.

Share with us in the comments section which player you will be evolving!

Ligue 1 TOTS Out Now | D1 Arkema TOTS Out Now | Title Update 14 Includes Kenilworth Road Fix | How to Complete FC 24 Fantasy FC Hero Lucio SBC | FC 24 Releases as Free PlayStation Plus Game | How to do the Balotelli Selfie Celebration in FC 24