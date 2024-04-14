FC 24: How to complete Showdown Trossard SBC - Costs & Solutions

EA has recently released several fresh SBCs in FC 24 Ultimate Team, along with the exciting TOTS Warmups Series promotion, which offers an abundance of content in the game mode at present! Today, we present you the Showdown Trossard SBC!

Ultimate Team enthusiasts now have a plethora of activities to engage in, and this remarkable new SBC introduces Arsenal forward Leandro Trossard as a Showdown player item.

Let us now explore the most cost-effective solutions, enabling you to include Showdown Trossard in your Ultimate Team. Rest assured, this Belgian star possesses a high-quality card!

Showdown Trossard Cheapest Solutions

EA has recently released a fresh SBC in FC 24 Ultimate Team to coincide with the Arsenal and Bayern Munich clash in the Champions League quarter-finals. In this exciting update, Eric Dier from Bayern Munich and Leandro Trossard from Arsenal have been bestowed with Showdown player items in Ultimate Team.

These player items have the potential to receive further upgrades if their respective teams emerge victorious in the second leg of the Champions League knockout match.

Trossard’s new Showdown card has received a substantial +8 OVR boost to make it 89 OVR, showcasing impressive attributes such as 97 agility, 92 finishing, 92 curve, 92 jumping, 92 stamina, 91 shot power, and 91 acceleration.

Moreover, he has a five-star Weak Foot and four-star Skills and is equipped with the Rapid PlayStyle+ and the Trivela PlayStyle+. The player from Arsenal appears to be an exceptional addition to any Ultimate Team, and we offer the most affordable options for you to acquire the forward immediately!

Premier League

Requirements:

Min. 1 Player Premier League

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Credit: EasySBC Premier League

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Min. 1 Players Team of the Week

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Credit: EasySBC Top Form

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

After submitting both squads to this SBC, you can include Showdown Trossard in your Ultimate Team. Completing this SBC will require approximately 145k coins.

Are you planning to add this talented Belgian player to your Ultimate Team? Share your thoughts in the comments section!

