FC 24: How to complete Showdown Bryan Limbombe SBC - Costs & Solutions

24 Mar 2024 5:38 PM +00:00

The Showdown Series is in full swing, and EA has just released a brand-new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team. Here is the Showdown Bryan Limbombe SBC.

There is a Heracles Almelo vs. Ajax match in the eDivisie taking place very soon, and EA has decided to include both Bryan Limbombe and Carlos Forbs in the Showdown Series, with both players receiving a hugely upgraded Showdown card available now as an SBC in Ultimate Team.

We will give you the cheapest solutions for the Heracles right winger Limbombe in this piece, so you can complete the SBC and add a new player to your Ultimate Team.

Showdown Bryan Limbombe SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has just dropped a new set of SBCs into FC 24 Ultimate Team as part of the Showdown Series, with Heracles’ Bryan Limbombe going up against Ajax’s Carlos Forbs in a battle for a +2 OVR upgrade to their brand-new Showdown cards.

This eDivisie clash is on the horizon with the winning team deciding on which of these two players will be upgraded, and if you choose to do the Showdown Bryan Limbombe SBC, then this article is for you!

Bryan Limbombe has been given an 87-rated Showdown item with some great stats including 98 positioning, 96 agility, 96 balance, 93 acceleration, 93 curve, 92 shot power, 90 finishing, and 90 crossing, and the Belgian winger has also been given the Trivela and Power Shot PlayStyles+.

With that in mind, we have the cheapest solutions so you can complete the Showdown Bryan Limbombe SBC and add this new Belgian RW to your Ultimate Team.

Showdown Bryan Limbombe SBC Solution

Requirements:

Min. 1 Player Belgium

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

click to enlarge Credit: EasySBC Showdown Bryan Limbombe SBC

Reward:

Showdown Bryan Limbombe card

There we have it, once you have completed this SBC you will be able to add Showdown Bryan Limbombe to your Ultimate Team.

This SBC should set you back around 37k coins.

