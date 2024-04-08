FC 24: How to complete RTTF Under SBC - Costs & Solutions

EA has been throwing a flurry of Squad Building Challenges into FC 24 Ultimate Team lately, with cards from former promos making a return to the game mode.

The latest SBC in Ultimate Team that has just dropped, is a Road to the Final Cengiz Under card, with the Fenerbahce the second RTTF player to be added to Ultimate Team this week, following Marseille's Geoffrey Kondogbia.

With that said, we have the cheapest solutions so you can add RTTF Cengiz Under to your Ultimate Team, so let's check it out!

RTTF Under SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has just dropped a brand-new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team, with Fenerbahce winger Cengiz Under being given a Road to the Final card in the game mode.

With the European competitions getting back underway in the next week, EA has started to add some new RTTF cards into Ultimate Team, and Under is the newest player to feature.

Fenerbahce faces Olympiacos in the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League, and Under could be given an upgrade if his team wins.

The Turkish winger has been given an 88-rated Road to the Final card, with some great stats including 91 pace, 88 shooting, 87 passing, and 92 dribbling, as well as five-star skill moves and a four-star weak foot.

RTTF Under

On top of that, Cengiz Under also possesses two new PlayStyles+, with EA adding the Finesse Shot+ and the First Touch+ to his new RTTF card.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions so you can add RTTF Cengiz Under to your Ultimate Team!

RTTF Under SBC Solution

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 81

Number of players in the squad: 11

Squad:

RTTF Under SBC Solution

Once you have completed this SBC, you will be able to add RTTF Cengiz Under to your Ultimate Team for the cost of around 35k coins.

Will you be completing this RTTF SBC? Let us know in the comments below!

