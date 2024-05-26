FC 24 Homegrown TOTS Evolution Guide

A groundbreaking Evolution addition has been introduced in FC 24— Homegrown TOTS Evolution. This addition allows players to improve a TOTS Moments EVO player of their choosing, giving all Ultimate Team participants an excellent opportunity to strengthen their team.

Now, let's explore the necessary procedures for enhancing your players, along with the three players chosen for this advancement.

Serie A Homegrown TOTS Player Requirements

Based on the advancements in FC 24, each player who fulfills the specific criteria established by EA is anticipated to make progress. Consequently, not all players in the game will satisfy these criteria.

It is crucial to carefully select a player from your preferred club or nurture a player into a formidable competitor, as the decision is irreversible. Exercise prudence in your choice, as there will be no chance to alter your selection.

Homegrown TOTS Players

The prerequisites for the Homegrown TOTS Evolution are outlined below:

Overall Max. 87

Pace Max. 92

Physicality Max. 80

Shooting Max. 88

Playstyles Max. 8

Playstyles+ Max. 1

Weak Foot Max. 4

Best players for Homegrown TOTS Evolution

We offer three alternatives for the Homegrown TOTS Evolution, all of which will significantly enhance your team. The selected player must fulfill the specified criteria.

Here are the top three players recommended for optimal performance in the EVO, along with their projected ratings:

Fernando Torres Icon (87 OVR)

Hidetoshi Nakata Heroes (87 OVR)

Steve McManaman Heroes (87 OVR)

How to complete Homegrown TOTS Evolution

Once you have selected the player you wish to enhance, it becomes crucial to evaluate the actions required to elevate your player's overall rating by +6 OVR.

Below is a detailed manual to help you accomplish the Homegrown TOTS.

Level 1 Challenges:

Play 4 matches in any mode using your active EVO player in the game.

Assist 4 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro.

Level 1 Rewards:

Overall +2

Dribbling +2

Pace +3

Physical +4

Tiki Taka PlayStyle

Technical PlayStyle+

Level 2 Challenges:

Play 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 2 Rewards:

Overall +2

Shooting +5

Defending +2

Pace +3

Dribbling +3

Whipped Pass PlayStyle

Level 3 Challenges:

Win 4 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Play 3 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in the game.

Score 5 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro.

Level 3 Rewards:

Overall +2

Defending +3

Skills +1

Passing +5

Physical +5

Trivela PlayStyle+

Once you have triumphantly conquered every hurdle in this EVO, your player's overall rating will be enhanced by +6 OVR! This remarkable Evolution offers an exhilarating opportunity to strengthen your TOTS Moments player.

Share with us in the comments section which player you plan to evolve!

Serie A TOTS Out Now | NWSL TOTS Out Now | TOTS Williams Objective Guide | How to Complete Flashback Capoue SBC | How to Complete Champions Corner Evolution | FC 24 Releases as Free PlayStation Plus Game