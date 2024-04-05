FC 24: How to complete Golazo Icon Cantona SBC - Costs & Solutions

The Golazo promo has taken over FC 24 Ultimate Team, and is set to continue for another week, with Golazo Team 2 in packs now!

Amongst the craziness of this promo, there has been a bunch of content added to Ultimate Team, and a new SBC has just dropped starring a French Icon!

Together we will go through the cheapest solutions so you can complete the Golazo Icon Eric Cantona SBC, and add the Manchester United legend to your Ultimate Team!

Golazo Icon Cantona SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has just dropped a brand-new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team, with Premier League legend Eric Cantona being given a Golazo Icon player item.

The Frenchman enjoyed a fantastic career in France and England, most notably playing for Leeds United and Manchester United in the 90's where he became a star under Sir Alex Ferguson.

This new Golazo item sees Cantona upgrade to a 92-rated, and his card has some insane stats to match, including 92 pace, 92 shooting, 88 passing, 92 dribbling, and 92 physical.

Golazo Icon Cantona

On top of that, the forward has a four-star weak foot, and five-star skill moves, and also possesses two PlayStyles+, which are Technical+ and Chip Shot+.

Now that you know what kind of player you will be adding to your Ultimate Team, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions for the Golazo Icon Eric Cantona SBC!

Born Legend

Requirements:

Rare Players: Exactly 11 in your Starting 11

Player Quality: Exactly Bronze in your Starting 11

Squad:

Born Legend

Reward:

Small Silver Players Pack

Rising Star

Requirements:

Rare Players: Exactly 11 in your Starting 11

Player Quality: Exactly Silver in your Starting 11

Squad:

Rising Star

Reward:

Three Common Gold Players Pack

On a Loan

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

On a Loan

Reward:

Golazo Icon Loan Cantona (5 Matches)

King Eric

Requirements:

Manchester United Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

King Eric

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

Les Bleus

Requirements:

France Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Les Bleus

Reward:

Small Prime Gold Players Pack

League Legend

Requirements:

Premier League Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

League Legend

Reward:

Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Top-notch

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Top-notch

Reward:

Prime Mixed Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

87-Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Mixed Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Squad:

88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

89-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

89-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

89-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

89-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

90-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 90

Squad:

90-Rated Squad

Reward:

Mega Pack

Once you have submitted all of the squads for this SBC, you can add Golazo Icon Eric Cantona to your Ultimate Team for around 1.43 million coins.

Will you be completing this Golazo Icon Cantona SBC? Let us know in the comments below!

