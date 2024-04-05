FC 24: How to complete Golazo Icon Cantona SBC - Costs & Solutions

The Golazo promo has taken over FC 24 Ultimate Team, and is set to continue for another week, with Golazo Team 2 in packs now!
Amongst the craziness of this promo, there has been a bunch of content added to Ultimate Team, and a new SBC has just dropped starring a French Icon!
Together we will go through the cheapest solutions so you can complete the Golazo Icon Eric Cantona SBC, and add the Manchester United legend to your Ultimate Team!
Golazo Icon Cantona SBC Cheapest Solutions
EA has just dropped a brand-new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team, with Premier League legend Eric Cantona being given a Golazo Icon player item.
The Frenchman enjoyed a fantastic career in France and England, most notably playing for Leeds United and Manchester United in the 90's where he became a star under Sir Alex Ferguson.
This new Golazo item sees Cantona upgrade to a 92-rated, and his card has some insane stats to match, including 92 pace, 92 shooting, 88 passing, 92 dribbling, and 92 physical.
On top of that, the forward has a four-star weak foot, and five-star skill moves, and also possesses two PlayStyles+, which are Technical+ and Chip Shot+.
Now that you know what kind of player you will be adding to your Ultimate Team, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions for the Golazo Icon Eric Cantona SBC!
Born Legend
Requirements:
- Rare Players: Exactly 11 in your Starting 11
- Player Quality: Exactly Bronze in your Starting 11
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Silver Players Pack
Rising Star
Requirements:
- Rare Players: Exactly 11 in your Starting 11
- Player Quality: Exactly Silver in your Starting 11
Squad:
Reward:
- Three Common Gold Players Pack
On a Loan
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 84
Squad:
Reward:
- Golazo Icon Loan Cantona (5 Matches)
King Eric
Requirements:
- Manchester United Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 85
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Electrum Players Pack
Les Bleus
Requirements:
- France Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Prime Gold Players Pack
League Legend
Requirements:
- Premier League Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Prime Gold Players Pack
Top-notch
Requirements:
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Prime Mixed Players Pack
87-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Prime Mixed Players Pack
88-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 88
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Gold Players Pack
88-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 88
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Gold Players Pack
88-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 88
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Gold Players Pack
89-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 89
Squad:
Reward:
- Rare Electrum Players Pack
89-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 89
Squad:
Reward:
- Rare Electrum Players Pack
90-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 90
Squad:
Reward:
- Mega Pack
Once you have submitted all of the squads for this SBC, you can add Golazo Icon Eric Cantona to your Ultimate Team for around 1.43 million coins.
Will you be completing this Golazo Icon Cantona SBC? Let us know in the comments below!
