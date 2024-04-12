FC 24: Formidable In-Form Evolutions Guide

The TOTS Warmup Series has begun and EA has dropped a whole bunch of content into FC 24 Ultimate Team, with a handful of SBCs and a new Evolution into the game, along with the return of several incredible TOTW cards.

Talking of TOTWs, EA has created a new Evolution that allows players to upgrade an inform player of their choice and we have the complete guide to it here.

Together we will go through the guide for the Formidable In-Form Evolution, so you can complete it in Ultimate Team!

Formidable In-Form Evolutions Guide

EA has just dropped a brand-new Evolution into FC 24, allowing players to upgrade a card for FREE!

Evolutions have been a huge hit with FC 24 players since they debuted when the game was released, and each Ultimate Team now has its own unique style due to the different players people are evolving.

Together we will go through the player requirements for this EVO, provide you with three players we believe to be the best to evolve, and then give you all the challenges you have to complete and the rewards you will get for doing so!

So without further ado, let's take a look at the player requirements for the Formidable In-Form Evolution.

Player Requirements

Like all of the Evolutions in FC 24, you will need to evolve a player that meets the specific requirements set by EA, so not everyone in the game will fit into this category.

Whether you decide to pick a player from your favourite club or develop someone into an overpowered beast, you will need to ensure you pick your player wisely because once you do, you cannot change them.

Here are the requirements you need for the Formidable In-Form Evolution:

Overall: Max. 91

Rarity: Team of the Week

No. of PlayStyles: Max. 8

No. of PlayStyles+: Max. 1

Formidable In-Form Evolution Requirements

Best players for the Formidable In-Form Evolution

Here we will give you three options on who you can use in the Formidable In-Form Evolution, that will completely transform your team!

The player has to meet the requirements above, so unfortunately you will not be able to evolve the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Aitana Bonmati, for example. Let's see the three players we have chosen for this Evolution:

Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid - 90 OVR)

Our first choice for the Formidable In-Form Evolution is a TOTW player who has made the return to packs in the latest TOTS Warmup Series promo. Vinicius Jr has an incredible 90-rated striker card, and once he evolves, he upgrades to a 91 OVR with 97 pace, 84 shooting, 83 passing, and 93 dribbling, making for a top-quality attacking player!

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool - 91 OVR)

Next up is Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah and either his 90 OVR or 91 OVR inform cards. We have picked the higher-rated TOTW card for the Formidable In-Form Evolution, which looks insane once evolved, increasing to a 92 OVR with 92 pace, 91 shooting, 87 passing, 92 dribbling, and 82 physical. Salah is a fantastic player for this EVO.

Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona - 91 OVR)

Our final suggestion for the Formidable In-Form Evolution is Barcelona winger Caroline Graham Hansen and her 91-rated TOTW item. In this Evolution, the Norwegian winger increases to a 92 OVR with some awesome stats including, 91 pace, 89 shooting, 92 passing, and 93 dribbling, and with five-star skill moves, Hansen has become a fan favourite in FC 24 Ultimate Team.

How to complete the Formidable In-Form Evolution

Now that you have decided on which player you would like to evolve, let's go through the challenges you need to complete for your player to upgrade by +1 OVR.

Here's how to complete the Formidable In-Form Evolution:

Level 1 Challenges:

Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Play 2 Champions matches using your active EVO player in game.

Level 1 Rewards:

Shooting: +1

Passing: +1

Dribbling: +1

Defending: +1

PlayStyle: Pinged Pass

Formidable In-Form Evolution Level 1

Level 2 Challenges:

Win 5 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Play 2 Champions matches using your active EVO player in game.

Level 2 Rewards:

Pace: +1

Passing: +2

Dribbling: +1

Physical: +1

PlayStyle+: Incisive Pass

Formidable In-Form Evolution Level 2

There we have it, once you have completed all of the challenges for this EVO, your player will have evolved by +1 OVR!

Which player will choose for the Formidable In-Form Evolution? Let us know in the comments below!

