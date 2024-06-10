FC 24 How to complete FC Pro Champion SBC, Costs & Solutions

The FC Pro eChampions League winner was announced over the weekend, with Pro Player @SCP07_Jonny being crowned winner in his first eChampions League tournament, representing Paderborn.

Winning the eChampions League meant that Jonny could pick an Icon to receive an SBC in FC 24 Ultimate Team, and Ivory Coast legend Didier Drogba has been given an incredible FC Pro Champion Icon card.

FC Pro Champion Drogba SBC Cheapest Solutions

This new FC Pro Champion card is unique, being the only one of its kind in FC 24 Ultimate Team, and EA has given Didier Drogba one of the best striker cards in the game mode.

Drogba is now a 95 OVR with some fantastic stats including, 94 pace, 96 shooting, 82 passing, 89 dribbling, and 95 physical, and the Ivory Coast Icon also has a five-star weak foot, and four-star skill moves.

FC Pro Champion Drogba

What separates Drogba from the rest, is his overpowered PlayStyles+, possessing, Power Shot+, Technical+, and Aerial+, the Chelsea legend is dominant in front of goal, in the air, and tricky with his feet.

Born Legend

Requirements:

Rare Players: Exactly 11 in your Starting 11

Player Quality: Exactly Bronze in your Starting 11

Squad:

Born Legend

Reward:

Small Silver Players Pack

Rising Star

Requirements:

Rare Players: Exactly 11 in your Starting 11

Player Quality: Exactly Silver in your Starting 11

Squad:

Rising Star

Reward:

Three Common Gold Players Pack

On a Loan

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 82

Squad:

On a Loan

Reward:

FC Pro Champion Loan Drogba (5 Matches)

Top Form

Requirements:

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Top Form

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

89-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

89-Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

89-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

89-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

90-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 90

Squad:

90-Rated Squad

Reward:

Mega Pack

90-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 90

Squad:

90-Rated Squad

Reward:

Mega Pack

Once you have submitted all of the squads needed for this SBC, you can add FC Pro Champion Didier Drogba to your Ultimate Team for around 771k coins.

Will you be adding FC Pro Champion Drogba to your Ultimate Team? Let us know in the comments below.

