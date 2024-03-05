FC 24: How to complete Fantasy FC Todibo SBC - Costs & Solutions

This SBC is Nice...

The Fantasy FC promo is reaching its final stages, and EA has just released a brand-new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team as part of the promo.

OGC Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo has been given a Fantasy FC card, and it is now available in Ultimate Team as an SBC for all players to complete.

We have the cheapest solutions for this SBC, so you can add the French centre-back to your Ultimate Team, so let's check it out.

Fantasy FC Todibo SBC Cheapest Solutions

The French side are in amongst the European places this season, and Todibo has attracted a lot of interest from top clubs in many leagues, including the Premier League.

click to enlarge + 3 Fantasy FC Todibo

Todibo has been given an 87-rated Fantasy FC card, which can be upgraded by +4 OVRs, if both the Frenchman and his team complete certain goals in their next four domestic matches.

On top of his rating, the defender also has some cracking stats including 87 pace, 87 defending and 86 physical, in addition to the Intercept PlayStyle+.

Sitting just two points away from the Champions League places in Ligue 1, OGC Nice face Montpellier, RC Lens, Nantes, and Reims in their next four matches, so an upgrade could be on!

Now that you know what kind of player you will be getting from this SBC, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions so you can add Fantasy FC Todibo to your Ultimate Team.

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

click to enlarge + 3 Top Form

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

France

Requirements:

France Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

click to enlarge + 3 France

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

Once this SBC is complete, you will be able to add Fantasy FC Todibo to your Ultimate Team at the cost of around 197K coins.

