FC 24: TOTW 25 Predictions

04 Mar 2024 12:48 AM +00:00

EA has made sure that there is an abundance of content for players to enjoy in Ultimate Team with the Fantasy FC promo. Following the release of FC 24 TOTW 25, players will have even more to look forward to. Here are our TOTW 25 predictions.

The latest Team of the Week is coming in FC 24 Ultimate Team, featuring 18 new players as informs. These players will be rewarded for their exceptional performances over the weekend of football.

In this article, we will provide you with all the details about TOTW 25, including the predicted players and their official stats. Let's delve into who you might find in your packs!

The upcoming FC 24 TOTW 25 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, 6 March at 6 pm GMT.

The players included in the current week's drop will be available in packs for seven days until TOTW 26 takes over, so if you wish to include a specific TOTW 25 player in your squad, the countdown will commence on Wednesday, 6 March 2024.

EA has recently raised the minimum rating threshold of all TOTW items by +2, ensuring that all players have a rating of at least 85 OVR. Furthermore, the three highlighted players of each TOTW will now have two PlayStyles+ on their cards, denoted by a symbol next to their name on the list below.

Despite some players naturally having better stats than others, the new rating threshold and additional PlayStyle+ guarantee that you will receive a top-tier card regardless of the player.

TOTW 25 Players

There will be a total of 18 fresh TOTW players accessible in Ultimate Team packs, as always. TOTW 25 will showcase notable players from the Premier League, Serie A, La Liga, and other leagues, all of whom have earned well-deserved upgrades to their overall ratings following their remarkable performances.

Here are all 18 players on our TOTW 25 predictions list:

Goalkeepers:

click to enlarge + 4 Alphonse Areola

Alphonse Areola (West Ham United – 87 OVR)

Defenders:

click to enlarge + 4 Fabian Schär

Sergio Ramos (Sevilla – 87 OVR)

Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur – 87 OVR)

Alejandro Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen - 88 OVR)

Kevin Danso (Lens – 85 OVR)

Emma Koivisto (Liverpool Women – 85 OVR)

José Copete (Real Mallorca – 85 OVR)

Fabian Schär (Newcastle United – 86 OVR)

Midfielders:

click to enlarge + 4 Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Lewis Cook (Bournemouth – 85 OVR)

Lewis Ferguson (Bologna – 85 OVR)

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Al Hilal – 89 OVR)

Phil Foden (Manchester City – 89 OVR)

Matt O'Riley (Celtic – 86 OVR)

Amadou Haidara (RB Salzburg – 85 OVR)

Forwards:

click to enlarge + 4 Ollie Watkins

Tabitha Chawinga (Paris SG Women – 86 OVR)

Alexander Sørloth (Villarreal – 88 OVR)

Serhou Guirassy (Stuttgart – 86 OVR)

Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa – 87 OVR)

