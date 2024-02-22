FC 24: Title Update 10 Predicted Release Date & Fixes

More changes are on the way!

Believe it or not, FC 24 was released five months ago, and since then EA has applied a total of nine Title Updates to the game.

There's no denying that FC 24's launch was a challenging one, with several bugs, glitches, and gameplay issues overshadowing what was set to be the start of an exciting new chapter.

The good news is, however, EA continues to take feedback onboard to improve the FC 24 experience for all, and with new Title Updates constantly going live, we thought we'd look ahead to update number 10 ahead of its release.

Following the arrival of Title Update 9 on 13 February, Title Update 10 is next in line to arrive in FC 24.

EA has been working hard to address several issues that have left millions of players frustrated since the game's launch in September last year, and as each update goes live, it's clear to see progress is being made.

That said, there remain many flaws in FC 24 that continue to hold it back from its full potential, and if EA's recent Title Update activity is anything to go by, we could be seeing the next one arrive fairly soon.

Whilst there is not a confirmed release date for Title Update 10 right now, the last three updates have all dropped around two weeks between each other, so we could see Title Update 10 land near 27 February, but that is only a speculative guess based on EA's recent trend.

Meanwhile, reputable FC 24 content creator ReFIFA has stated that Title Update 10 will be released on 28 February or 6 March, according to sources, so our prediction may not be far off!

As is the case with the release date, patch notes for Title Update 10 have not been confirmed yet, although players have been calling out two glaring issues that they want fixed.

One concerns a bug in Ultimate Team that causes squads to show up incorrectly, whilst the other surrounds the visual glitches in Career Mode which seem to have been around for some time.

Just like we've seen with the majority of Title Updates so far, EA will most likely include new and updated face scans in Title Update 10, and we may also see Luton Town's Kenilworth Road finally make its way into the game after it was added to the database a few months ago.

We will update this page as and when new information regarding FC 24 Title Update 10 becomes available, so be sure to keep an eye out for further details.

