FC 24 Prime Gaming Pack 5: Speculative release date & rewards

This article contains information about the 'release-date' of either a movie, game or product. Unless stated explicitly, release dates are speculative & subject to change. See something wrong? Contact us here

Prime Gaming Pack 4 may have only just dropped into FC 24 Ultimate Team, but it's never too early to look ahead to the next edition, especially when it could be arriving sooner than expected.

The monthly packs are exclusively available for all players who have an Amazon Prime account, giving their Ultimate Team an extra boost with a token pack to open.

Below, we will go through everything you need to know about February's Prime Gaming Pack, including the expected release date, possible rewards, and how to redeem once it goes live.

The January Prime Gaming rewards have just been released for FC 24 Ultimate Team, meaning Prime Gaming Pack 5 is next in line to offer some exclusive items to eligible players in February.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: fifauteam.com Prime Gaming Packs

While there is not a confirmed release date for Prime Gaming Pack 5, we anticipate it will arrive on or around 19 February, considering that's when Pack 4 expires.

Prime Gaming Pack 3 was live until 22 January and was immediately replaced by the fourth instalment, which further backs up our prediction.

It potentially means players will only have to wait 27 days until the next set of rewards is here, compared to the 34-day gap between pack 3 and pack 4.

Prime Gaming Pack 5 rewards prediction

Prime Gaming Packs usually include four rewards, and while there has been no official confirmation on the contents of Prime Gaming Pack 5, they have all included the same items so far.

Since the first pack dropped back in October last year, each one has included the following items:

1x Player Loan (Untradeable)

6x Rare Consumables

1x Player Pick with min OVR 81+ (Untradeable)

4x Gold Rare Players (Untradeable)

As a result of this trend, we expect Prime Gaming Pack 5 to have the same rewards. Additionally, every player loan has featured an attacker, so the chances are February's pack will include the same unless EA decide to mix things up.

How to get Prime Gaming Pack

The FC 24 Prime Gaming Packs are only available if you have an Amazon Prime account. For those who have, you can link your Amazon Prime account with your EA account in quick time, and here is how!

click to enlarge + 2 Prime Gaming Pack

Ensure that the Amazon account you intend to link is the one you will have access to throughout the lifetime of your EA Account. If you switch Amazon accounts later, you may lose access to redeem loot on your linked EA Account. Visit the Prime Gaming website and click on the 'Sign In' button at the top of the page. Make sure you are signed in to the Amazon account you wish to link with your EA Account. Return to the Prime Gaming homepage. Locate the loot you wish to claim and click on the 'Claim' button. You will be redirected to a new page displaying all available, past, and future rewards. Click 'Claim now' on the reward you desire. A screen will appear, showing your Amazon Prime account information. Confirm that it is the correct account for your content. If not, click 'Switch Amazon account' to select the right one. Click 'Go to Electronic Arts.' You will be taken to a new page, and you may be asked to sign in to your Amazon account again. Be sure to use the same account you used in the first step and click 'Sign In.' You will be prompted to allow Electronic Arts access to your Amazon account. Click 'Allow.' Click 'Return to Amazon.' Finally, click 'Complete claim' to finish the process.

