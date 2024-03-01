FC 24: Fantasy FC Team 2 Out Now

The Fantasy FC promo continues!

01 Mar 2024 6:00 PM +00:00

Fantasy FC has been the centre of attention in FC 24 Ultimate Team for the last seven days, with Team 1 kickstarting the promo with a bang, and now it's time for Team 2 to enter the limelight.

Following the release of Team 1 last week, Team 2 of the Fantasy FC promo is now live in FC 24 Ultimate Team, offering more players, both past and present, in packs.

With the latest team of upgraded football stars now available, we've got all the important details including featured players, ratings, and more, so let's dive in and take a look at what Fantasy FC Team 2 has to offer!

Fantasy FC Team 2 Out Now

Fantasy FC Team 2 is out now in FC 24 Ultimate Team after going live on 1 March at 6 pm GMT.

Formerly known as FUT Fantasy, Fantasy FC made its long-awaited return having been enjoyed by players in the past, and now it's entering what is expected to be its second and final week in the online game mode.

click to enlarge + 4 Fantasy FC

The Fantasy FC promo consists of live cards that will upgrade if the player or team featured in the item is successful in real life, with the upgrade path working as follows:

+1 OVR - For attackers/midfielders, player achieves 1 goal/assist in the next 4 games

+1 OVR - Club wins 2 of the next 4 domestic matches

+1 OVR - Player makes 3 appearances in the next 4 domestic matches

+1 OVR - Club scores 11 goals in the next 4 domestic matches

Whilst this system gives the Fantasy FC promo an exciting twist which could see players upgraded by a maximum of +4 OVRs, it's worth pointing out that some of the stars may not be able to gain any of the upgrades, as they are currently injured. You can find out more about that here.

As we saw during week one of the Fantasy FC promo, EA will also be releasing SBCs, Evolutions, and Objectives, all themed around Fantasy FC, over the coming days.

Fantasy FC Players

The second set of Fantasy FC players is now available in FC 24 Ultimate Team, and there are some big names up for grabs.

click to enlarge + 4 Fantasy FC Players

Team 1 included the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Marquinhos, and Jack Grealish, so those in Team 2 have some big shoes to fill, but we're confident they'll do just that!

As you may already be aware, the Fantasy FC promo doesn't only feature current players but also Heroes of the game, who have been given boosted cards and represent a club they once played for. First, we will go through Team 2 of the current players, before moving onto the Heroes further down.

Without further ado, let's take a look at all the confirmed players in Fantasy FC Team 2 and their official ratings below.

Fantasy FC Team 2

Ousmane Dembele (PSG - 91 OVR)

Declan Rice (Arsenal - 90 OVR)

Luis Diaz (Liverpool - 90 OVR)

Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal - 90 OVR)

Federico Chiesa (Juventus - 89 OVR)

Geyse (Manchester United - 89 OVR)

Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich - 89 OVR)

Lieke Martens (PSG - 89 OVR)

Yan Couto (Girona - 88 OVR)

Antonio Candreva (Salernitana - 88 OVR)

Ian Maatsen (Borussia Dortmund - 87 OVR)

Julie Pasquereau (Stade de Reims - 87 OVR)

Omar Marmoush (Eintracht Frankfurt - 86 OVR)

Pierre Lees-Melou (Stade Brestois - 86 OVR)

click to enlarge + 4 Fantasy FC Team 2

Fantasy FC Heroes Team 2

Wesley Sneijder (Real Madrid - 92 OVR)

Lucio (Bayer Leverkusen - 91 OVR)

Steve McManaman (Liverpool - 91 OVR)

Sonia Bompastor (Lyon - 91 OVR)

Javier Mascherano (Barcelona - 90 OVR)

Yaya Toure (Barcelona - 90 OVR)

Ramires (Chelsea - 90 OVR)

Tomas Brolin (Parma - 89 OVR)

Fantasy FC Heroes will be upgraded based on the performance of their respective clubs, and if their representative team meets certain objectives, they will have the chance to be upgraded by +2 OVRs.

click to enlarge + 4 Fantasy FC Heroes Team 2

And there we have it, everything you need to know about Team 2 of the Fantasy FC promo. Who are you hoping to pack? Be sure to let us know in the comments section below!

